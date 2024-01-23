Twitter
Meet man whose wealth increased by Rs 33900 crore in just one day, his net worth is...

With this, Gautam Adani’s net worth has now reached 94.2 billion dollars and has secured 13th place in the list of world’s billionaires.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

There has been a massive rise in the net worth of Gautam Adani, the second richest person in India and Chairman of Adani Group, on Monday. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on Monday, Gautam Adani’s net worth soared by $ 4.08 billion i.e. Rs 33,900 crore in a single day. This is the highest rise in net worth on Monday among the world’s richest people. With this, Gautam Adani’s net worth has now reached 94.2 billion dollars and has secured 13th place in the list of world’s billionaires.

Highest increase in wealth in the world this year

In 2024, there has been a significant increase in Adani’s net worth so far. Gautam Adani’s wealth has risen by $9.90 billion i.e. Rs 822.59 billion so far in 2024. This is the highest rise in the wealth of any billionaire in the world this year.

While, Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India and Asia, is currently ranked 11th in the list of the world’s billionaires with a massive net worth of $101 billion. On Monday, Ambani’s net worth had declined by $733 million. However, his net worth has also increased significantly this year by $5.02 billion so far.

GQG is increasing its stake in Adani’s companies

Rajiv Jain-led American investment firm GQG has increased its stake in Adani Group. The firm grew its stake in Adani Port to 3.76% in the December quarter. The stake in Adani Enterprises rose to 2.95 per cent in the December quarter. The stake in Adani Green has increased from 3.55 per cent to 3.68 per cent. GQG has increased its stake in Adani Power to 4.17 per cent and to 1.83 per cent in Ambuja cement.

 
