Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Backed by MS Dhoni, Rigi collaborates with renowned creator coach Himanshu Agrawal

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

SpaceX launches most powerful rocket ever built on third test flight from...

Paytm gets approval from NPCI to become third-party UPI app

Meet man whose company has become India’s 2nd unicorn of 2024, got Rs 662 crore funding from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Backed by MS Dhoni, Rigi collaborates with renowned creator coach Himanshu Agrawal

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Meet man whose kidneys failed at 21, is on dialysis since 26 years; founded India’s largest dialysis centre chain with..

Common mistakes that damage hair and cause hair fall

Types of footwear every woman should have 

6 Hindi adaptations of popular Disney sitcoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man whose company has become India’s 2nd unicorn of 2024, got Rs 662 crore funding from...

Prior to this, Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI startup Krutrim was the first unicorn of this year.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fintech-focussed software-as-a-service firm Perfios on Wednesday announced that it has got $80 million ( Rs 662 crore) in funding from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), a venture and growth investment body of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. 

With the new deal, the company’s new valuation will cross the $1 billion mark, which makes Perfios the second unicorn of 2024. Prior to this, Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI startup Krutrim was the first unicorn this year. 

The man behind this successful firm is Sabyasachi Goswami, the CEO of Perfios Software Solution. As an early member of  Perfios, Sabya has helped spearhead the company to a reputed SaaS-based innovative product company in the BFSl Sector with his amazing experience and skills in Enterprise Sales, Business Development, Sales Strategy, Operations, and Marketing.

Sabyasachi embarked on his journey in the FinTech/IT space by working as the Regional Sales Director for Middle East and APAC Regions at Sunoida Solutions, based out of Dubai. Before his stint at Sunoida, he worked with reputed Banks such as Axis, Standard Chartered, IDBI, HDFC and Citi where he built his strong banking expertise.

With his enriching experience in the banking sector and technology, he plays a key role in the company offering innovative solutions to the market and concentrating on customer experience.

With this, the company has become a chosen partner for all the industry players in this sector.

Sabya has an enriching industry track record of over 21 years including being an active speaker in various BFSl/Fintech conferences. He is an alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune and an executive professional LEAD Graduate from Stanford Graduate School of Business. A traveller and adventure enthusiast, he has won numerous state and national level championships in rock climbing and badminton.

Founded in 2008, Perfios currently offers banking, financial services and insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering more than 1,000 financial institutions. Perfios stated that it intends to continue its expansion internationally in markets such as South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa. It will also leverage raised funds towards inorganic growth partnerships or acquisitions. 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

One nation, one election: Return to simultaneous polls recommended by EC in 1983, says Kovind panel

Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Adah Sharma reacts to Bastar The Naxal Story being called propaganda: 'Even during The Kerala Story...'

'BJP's desperate attempt...': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questions CAA rules notification timing

'Mumbai cha yodhha': India skipper Rohit Sharma lauds retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy win

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement