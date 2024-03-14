Meet man whose company has become India’s 2nd unicorn of 2024, got Rs 662 crore funding from...

Prior to this, Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI startup Krutrim was the first unicorn of this year.

Fintech-focussed software-as-a-service firm Perfios on Wednesday announced that it has got $80 million ( Rs 662 crore) in funding from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), a venture and growth investment body of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

With the new deal, the company’s new valuation will cross the $1 billion mark, which makes Perfios the second unicorn of 2024. Prior to this, Bhavish Aggarwal’s AI startup Krutrim was the first unicorn this year.

The man behind this successful firm is Sabyasachi Goswami, the CEO of Perfios Software Solution. As an early member of Perfios, Sabya has helped spearhead the company to a reputed SaaS-based innovative product company in the BFSl Sector with his amazing experience and skills in Enterprise Sales, Business Development, Sales Strategy, Operations, and Marketing.

Sabyasachi embarked on his journey in the FinTech/IT space by working as the Regional Sales Director for Middle East and APAC Regions at Sunoida Solutions, based out of Dubai. Before his stint at Sunoida, he worked with reputed Banks such as Axis, Standard Chartered, IDBI, HDFC and Citi where he built his strong banking expertise.

With his enriching experience in the banking sector and technology, he plays a key role in the company offering innovative solutions to the market and concentrating on customer experience.

With this, the company has become a chosen partner for all the industry players in this sector.

Sabya has an enriching industry track record of over 21 years including being an active speaker in various BFSl/Fintech conferences. He is an alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune and an executive professional LEAD Graduate from Stanford Graduate School of Business. A traveller and adventure enthusiast, he has won numerous state and national level championships in rock climbing and badminton.

Founded in 2008, Perfios currently offers banking, financial services and insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering more than 1,000 financial institutions. Perfios stated that it intends to continue its expansion internationally in markets such as South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa. It will also leverage raised funds towards inorganic growth partnerships or acquisitions.

