Meet man who studied in US, now leads Rs 3255 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

He holds an MS degree in electrical engineering from Columbia University, US.

Many business persons in India went abroad to study and came back to India to lead their family businesses. One such person is Gautam Dalmia, who is the executive director of Dalmia Bharat Group, which is controlled by his family. His cousin Puneet manages the cement business, while Gautam leads the sugar unit (Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd) of the group. The company has a market cap of Rs 3255 crore as of January 9, 2024.

Gautam Dalmia holds BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering from Columbia University, US. He has over 20 years of experience in the cement and sugar industries. He was part of the team that led the diversification of the company into the sugar business in 1994. Gautam is the son of the late Jai Hari. The Dalmia Group was set up by Jaidayal Dalmia in 1939. Gautam's family has a real-time net worth of Rs 850 crore as of January 9, 2024.

He was personally responsible for implementing a new strategy to turn around the sugar business. He has led the effort to design and implement the company's integrated sugar, ethanol and co-generation business. He is directly responsible for managing the sugar business. Gautam is personally responsible for implementing the new green growth strategy across businesses which has propelled Dalmia Bharat’s brand recognition.

READ | Rich Indians spend Rs 7200 crore in just 3 days on...