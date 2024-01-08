Rich Indians spend Rs 7200 crore in just 3 days on...

They spent a whopping amount on a new project in Gurugram. Details below:

Despite increasing prices in real estate, several buyers in India are ready to pay for their dream homes. In a pre-formal launch sales of approximately Rs 7,200 crore luxury residential development in Gurugram, Indians have bought homes in just 72 hours. India's biggest real estate developer, DLF, on Monday, announced the sale of an entire 1,113 luxury flats in a project (DLF Privana South) in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch on strong demand from end-users and investors including NRIs.

The new project is spread over 25 acres in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram. It comprises 1,113 luxury residences across 7 towers including 14 penthouses and apartments. The size of each apartment would be some 3,500 square feet. The price of apartments ranged between Rs 6.25-7.5 crore. Penthouses cost Rs 11-14 crore each. The new project will be part of a larger development, 'DLF Privana' spread over 116 acres. The selling price was Rs 18,000 per square feet.

This is the second successful launch of a residential project from DLF in the Gurugram market within a year. In March last year, DLF Ltd had sold 1,137 luxury apartments in its housing project 'The Arbour' in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore.

READ | Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

"The company pre-launched this new project last month. The entire project was sold out within three days December 22-24," Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, told PTI. He said the company received expression of interests (EOIs) from around 4,600 customers.

"We have received very good demand from across India and NRIs. Indian diaspora has booked 25 per cent of the units offered," Ohri said. Out of the total units, he said around 85 per cent are end-users and 15 per cent are investors.

(With inputs from PTI)