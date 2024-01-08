Rich Indians spend Rs 7200 crore in just 3 days on...

Headlines

‘Feel like I can breathe again…’: Bilkis Bano’s first reaction after SC’s verdict quashing release of 11 convicts

North Korea's Kim Jong Un turns 40, no public celebrations of his birthday

500 students accuse Hisar college professor of sexual assault, write letter to PM Modi, Haryana CM

'Rohit also hurt, Kohli a...': Kris Srikkanth makes big claim months before T20 World Cup

How PM Modi's decision to aim 9 missiles at Pakistan brought Islamabad on its knees and secure Abhinandan's release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

North Korea's Kim Jong Un turns 40, no public celebrations of his birthday

How PM Modi's decision to aim 9 missiles at Pakistan brought Islamabad on its knees and secure Abhinandan's release

Manipur: Fresh firing between police, militants in Moreh

 Animals that can kill crocodile

11 most-awaited pan-India films in 2024

Health benefits of black seed oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

HomeBusiness

Business

Rich Indians spend Rs 7200 crore in just 3 days on...

They spent a whopping amount on a new project in Gurugram. Details below:

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Despite increasing prices in real estate, several buyers in India are ready to pay for their dream homes. In a pre-formal launch sales of approximately Rs 7,200 crore luxury residential development in Gurugram, Indians have bought homes in just 72 hours. India's biggest real estate developer, DLF, on Monday, announced the sale of an entire 1,113 luxury flats in a project (DLF Privana South) in Gurugram for Rs 7,200 crore within three days of pre-launch on strong demand from end-users and investors including NRIs.

The new project is spread over 25 acres in Sectors 76 and 77, Gurugram. It comprises 1,113 luxury residences across 7 towers including 14 penthouses and apartments. The size of each apartment would be some 3,500 square feet. The price of apartments ranged between Rs 6.25-7.5 crore. Penthouses cost Rs 11-14 crore each. The new project will be part of a larger development, 'DLF Privana' spread over 116 acres. The selling price was Rs 18,000 per square feet.

This is the second successful launch of a residential project from DLF in the Gurugram market within a year. In March last year, DLF Ltd had sold 1,137 luxury apartments in its housing project 'The Arbour' in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore.

READ | Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

"The company pre-launched this new project last month. The entire project was sold out within three days December 22-24," Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, told PTI. He said the company received expression of interests (EOIs) from around 4,600 customers.

"We have received very good demand from across India and NRIs. Indian diaspora has booked 25 per cent of the units offered," Ohri said. Out of the total units, he said around 85 per cent are end-users and 15 per cent are investors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral

Meet man who wanted to be a cricketer, became CEO of Rs 14225720 crore company, earns Rs 5 crore daily

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

Who is Kajal Jha, whose Delhi bungalow worth Rs 100 crore was sealed by Noida Police?

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE