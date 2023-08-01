Headlines

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Doctor-turned-IAS Officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Business

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

Satyanarayan Nuwal left the school after Class 10th due to family responsibilities of the house, but today he owns a company worth Rs 36,000 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Satyanarayan Nuwal is a billionaire businessman who launched Solar Industries India in 1995. Initially he used to trade in industrial explosives but later he started manufacturing them. Satyanarayan Nuwal earns maximum revenue from exports, followed by housing and infrastructure, state-owned coal companies and the defense sector, according to Forbes. Nuwal’s father was a government employee but Nuwal was always inclined towards launching his own business and he set up an ink manufacturing unit when he was just 18. The business did not work well but Nuwal kept on trying his hands at several businesses before finally deciding to move ahead with the business of industrial explosives.

Nuwal used to sleep at the railway station when he was facing tough times. Satyanarayan Nuwal left the school after Class 10th due to family responsibilities of the house, but today he owns a company worth Rs  36,000 crore. Satyanarayan Nuwal was born in a middle-class family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. His father was a patwari and after his retirement in 1971, the family faced a lot of hardships. Nuwal’s grandfather used to run a small grocery shop. Nuwal got married at the age of 19.

In 1977, Nuwal came to Balharshah in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Here he met Abdul Sattar Allahbhai, who was a dealer in explosives used for digging wells, building roads and digging mines. Nuwal’s meeting with Abdul Sattar brought a new dimension in his life.

Nuwal started doing business with Abdul Sattar’s by paying Rs 1,000 a month, using his license to sell explosives. Soon the officials of Imperial Chemical Industries, a British firm, noticed Nuwal and this opened a whole new world for him. In the beginning, he used to buy 25 kg of explosives for Rs 250 and sell it in the market for Rs 800. In 1995, he started a small unit of manufacturing explosives by taking a loan of Rs 60 lakh from the State Bank of India.

Nuwal’s company currently manufactures everything from explosives and propellants to grenades, drones and warheads as part of the Make in India mission. The market value for the solar industry grew 1,700% in a decade. From 1,765 crores in 2012, the market has become more than Rs 35,000 crore by November 2022. Satyanarayan Nuwal's net worth is USD 1.9 billion (Rs 17000 crore). Nuwal holds 73% stake in Solar Industries.

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Meet Raghav Verma, IIT alumnus who left high-paying job to build Rs 2051 crore chai business

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

