Meet man who received Rs 544 crore retention bonus, his first salary was Rs 2.15 lakh, he is now…

Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013 in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter.

Indian origin engineers are leading a few of the biggest and most valuable companies in the world. One such Indian origin executive is currently spearheading the platform that most of us use everyday. The man we are talking about is Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube. Neal Mohan was named as the CEO of YouTube last year. He previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer. He joined Google, the company that owns YouTube, in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition and later rose to the role of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. He completed a brief internship at Microsoft in his early career. If reports are to be believed, Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013 in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter.

He started his career with a paltry job at Glorified Technical Support at a salary of Rs 2.15 lakh per month. By the United States standard, this money was just an average salary. Neil had also worked for Accenture as a senior analyst.

Neal Mohan graduated with a bachelor's in electrical engineering from Stanford University in the United States in 1996. He then finished his MBA at Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2005. In addition to YouTube, he serves as a board director for the clothing and fashion company Stitch Fix. He serves on the board of directors for the 23andMe biotechnology research company.