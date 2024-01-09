Headlines

Delhi weather update: Temperature may fall from 5.3 degrees as IMD predicts rainfall in national capital

Meet man who received Rs 544 crore retention bonus, his first salary was Rs 2.15 lakh, he is now…

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Meet actress who married at peak of her career, life got destroyed, died by suicide at 22, worked with many superstars

9 inspirational messages by Sharmila Tagore

9 blockbusters Kareena Kapoor lost to other actresses

Best grains for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, one accident ended her career, is now a businesswoman

Meet actor who did not give 1 solo hit, worked in 44 films, many super flops, is son of a superstar, is now..

Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who received Rs 544 crore retention bonus, his first salary was Rs 2.15 lakh, he is now…

Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013 in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

article-main
Neal Mohan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian origin engineers are leading a few of the biggest and most valuable companies in the world. One such Indian origin executive is currently spearheading the platform that most of us use everyday. The man we are talking about is Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube. Neal Mohan was named as the CEO of YouTube last year. He previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer. He joined Google, the company that owns YouTube, in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition and later rose to the role of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. He completed a brief internship at Microsoft in his early career. If reports are to be believed, Neal Mohan received Rs 544 crore as bonus in 2013 in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter.

He started his career with a paltry job at Glorified Technical Support at a salary of Rs 2.15 lakh per month. By the United States standard, this money was just an average salary. Neil had also worked for Accenture as a senior analyst. 

Neal Mohan graduated with a bachelor's in electrical engineering from Stanford University in the United States in 1996. He then finished his MBA at Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2005. In addition to YouTube, he serves as a board director for the clothing and fashion company Stitch Fix. He serves on the board of directors for the 23andMe biotechnology research company.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress, who worked with Aamir, Salman in Rs 100 crore hits, quit films to marry businessman, his net worth is...

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

Meet billionaire businessman who was once undisputed king of his sector, is now 'begging for death' due to...

Maldivian MP Mickail Naseem urges Parliament to summon foreign minister for inaction on derogatory remarks on PM Modi

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE