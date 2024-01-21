Meet man, who left home with just Rs 50, built company worth over Rs 10,000 crore, his business is...

PNC Menon, the former chairman and founder of Shobha Limited, the largest real estate company in the nation, had only Rs 50 when he left his home.

It's said that when your courage is strong, nothing can stop you from moving up the success ladder. In India, there are plenty of people who have established themselves on their own. Despite having no family wealth or business, he now owns property valued at crores. Today, we'll talk about one such individual who, by himself, built a company valued at crores.

Kerala's Palghat is where PNC Menon was born. The family had many difficulties following the death of his farmer father. He only had Rs 50 in his pocket when he left the house. He stopped his studies in the middle and began working in local shops due to financial difficulties.

When Menon was ten years old, his father passed away. Menon's grandfather was illiterate, so after this, he had no one to care for his family. The majority of the time, his mother was also unwell. This explains why it was so difficult for him to complete his education. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to pursue further education after completing his primary education. He claimed in an interview that he attempted to finish his B.Com. coursework twice but was unsuccessful.

The next significant turning point was when Menon realized the potential of the building and real estate industries in the 1990s. He founded Sobha Developers in 1995 after deciding to launch his next venture in India. In addition, he owns Sobha Realty, which manages his company's Middle Eastern operations. The interiors of notable structures like Oman's Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Al Bustan Palace were designed by Menon.

The President of India awarded PNC Menon the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Puraskar in 2009. One of the leading unlisted real estate companies in the Gulf is His Sobha Realty. Menon's Sobha Developers has a market capitalisation of Rs 14100 crores.

At this period, he got to know someone who extended an invitation for him to come work in Oman. Menon accepted the risk of traveling to a strange city without knowing anyone there. Only fifty rupees were in his pocket when he arrived in Oman. He somehow obtained a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh and opened his own interior decoration business after working there for a few days. Menon began to receive larger projects over time as a result of the widespread appreciation for his work.

In the project, Menon was the first to design the Sultan of Brunei's home. Narayana Murthy, the founder of the company, has also served as a consultant for the Bangalore Infosys campus. In addition, Menon is a well-known architect in the United Arab Emirates. What's interesting, though, is that he doesn't have an interior design degree. Following the initial issues, he progressively began growing his company throughout all of the Arab nations, including Oman. In addition to Oman, Menon established a business in India under the name Shobha Limited. This company operates in twelve Indian states.