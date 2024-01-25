Meet man who led Rs 2318 crore pharma company, resigned as MD to pursue...

he has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

Several business persons have led big corporate companies in India and across global. After getting experience in India, they also worked abroad for better career growth. One such person is Sanjay Murdeshwar, vice chairman and managing director (MD) of Novartis India. He joined the Novartis India, a pharma company, in 2019. But now Murdeshwar has resigned from his post, the company announced on Thursday. The company's board has also accepted his resignation, the drug firm, which has a market cap of Rs 2310 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

Murdeshwar in his letter to the board said, "My personal and professional aspirations have evolved overtime, and I believe this is the right time to pursue a new direction for myself." His resignation as director and employee of the company with be effected from close of business hours of April 2, 2024.

Murdeshwar has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including varied roles in the pharmaceuticals and consumer health businesses at country, region and global levels. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA. Before joining Novartis, Murdeshwar was with AstraZeneca based in Maryland, USA as Vice-President in their Global Product and Portfolio Strategy group. Before that, Country President and Managing Director of AstraZeneca India since 2013.

Before joining AstraZeneca, he was with Bayer AG for 17 years with stints in various sales, marketing, finance, strategy and general management roles and in different countries, including US, Germany, and India. Meanwhile, shares of Novartis India ended 2.66 per cent up at Rs 938.65 apiece on the BSE. The company on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 26.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.