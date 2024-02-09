Twitter
Headlines

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

'Good job dude': Ishaan Khatter wins hearts for not leaving mom's hand after rumoured girlfriend Chandni pulls him away

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence over madrasa demolition

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Most balls faced by a batter in one IPL match

Players with most runs in IPL history without a duck

9 inspirational messages by Shweta Tiwari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Anil Manibhai Naik was among the top 10 donors in India in 2022. He donated Rs 142 crore.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Larsen and Toubro, popularly known as L&T, has been in the news for the past few weeks as the multinational conglomerate is constructing the prestigious Ayodhya Ram Temple. L&T is involved in construction, EPC Projects, manufacturing and more. Larsen and Toubro currently has a market cap of more than Rs 419000 crore. Although there are several big names that are behind the success of this conglomerate, there’s one man who helped the behemoth reach new heights is Anil Manibhai Naik. Popularly known as AM Naik, Anil Manibhai Naik is the Chairman Emeritus of Larsen and Toubro which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 459000 crore. Born in 1942, in Gujarat, Anil Manibhai Naik is son of freedom fighter Manibhai Nichhabhai Naik who left his job to contribute to rural India. Anil Manibhai Naik followed the same path after reaching the heights of his career.

He is also one of the biggest philanthropists of the country. In 2016, he pledged 75 percent of his entire income to charity. In the year 2022, he was among the top 10 donors in India. He donated Rs 142 crore. AM Naik publicly owns 9 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 171.3 crore, according to corporate shareholdings filed for March 31, 2023, according to Times Now. He is a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award.

AM Naik holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya Engineering College but it wasn’t enough to get a job in L&T as the firm used to give priority to IIT graduates. After facing rejection from L&T, he joined Nester Boilers but again applied for a job in the construction giant after gaining some experience. He joined the company in 1965 at a salary of Rs 670, as assistant engineer. 

Within six months, he was promoted to a supervisory role. Eighteen months after his joining the company, he was made in-charge of 800 people. He hadn't turned 25 at that time. AM Naik told in several interviews that he never thought he would achieve the professional heights he is on. He used to think he would retire at a salary of Rs 1000.

He became the CEO of the company in 1999. In July 2003, he became the chairman of the group. The company's total assets under him grew to 870 crore dollars. This, despite the fact that he is one of the most well paid corporate leaders. In 2017-2018, the company paid him a whopping Rs 137 crore. The company encashed his leaves for over Rs 19 crore. His net worth in 2016 was estimated to be Rs 400 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Your child deserves the best pre-school: Step-by-step guide to find one in Gurgaon

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

Not Rajesh Khanna, but this superstar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's original choice for Anand, actor rejected film as...

Celebrate love with #CupidApprovedDesserts from Bakingo this Valentine’s Day

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE