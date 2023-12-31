Meet man, who used to click pictures at temple, started with Rs 2000, now owns company worth Rs 6500 crore, his business

Narendra Bansal, founder of Intex company, is valued at over Rs 6,500 crore.

Narendra Bansal, founder of Intex company, has overcome numerous challenges to achieve great success, despite facing numerous hardships in life. Despite being trapped in these challenges, Bansal continues to push forward. One of the top producers of mobile and electrical equipment in India is Intex Technologies. Thanks to the diligent efforts of its founder, Bansal, who launched the business with just Rs 2000, the company is in this position now. Currently, Intex Technologies, owned by Narendra Bansal, is valued at over Rs 6,500 crore.

Intex is the second-largest selling mobile phone company in India and a consumer durable manufacturer. It may surprise many to learn that Bansal used to photograph people at Delhi's Birla Mandir before amassing this multi-crore fortune. He used to attach those old images to key rings in order to sell them. In Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, in 1963, Bansal was born. He went to his village's elementary school before his family relocated to Nepal a few years later. Vishwaniketan High School was where he completed his secondary schooling.



He completed his graduation in business from Swami Shraddhanand College, University of Delhi, when the family relocated back to Delhi in 1980. To support himself and his education, Bansal sold audio-video cassettes. Growing up, he always wanted to be a business owner. He dabbled in a variety of companies as a result. In Naya Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi, he used to operate a cordless phone business.

From the beginning, Bansal has an innate entrepreneurial spirit and aspired to launch his own company. At the time, India's IT sector was growing. Additionally, Narendra Bansal was employed at the Nehru Place market in Delhi, where he sold computer supplies such as floppy disks. He made a tonne of money from this. Following this, he made the decision to grow his company, and in 1992 he moved into a modest, rented space in Nehru Place to begin building computers. His initial investment of Rs 20,000 enabled him to launch International Impex, a South Delhi basement-based enterprise, in September 1994.

Intex Technologies was started by Basanal in 1996. His items were unique in that they were supplied straight from Korean and Chinese manufacturers and distributors. As a result, they were less expensive than other companies. As a result, his company made a profit in its first year of operations of Rs 30 lakh. He then began selling DVD players, home entertainment systems, and speakers.

The company established its head office in Delhi in 1997. Following this, Intex Technologies began offering webcams and keyboards for sale. He found the company's manufacturing facility in India in 2005.

Intex introduced affordable smartphones to the Indian market as the need for mobile phones increased. The company produced phones with high-end functionality at an affordable price. The business gained a great deal from this, and people became familiar with the term Intex. The firm began producing LED TVs in 2012. In 2012, Keshav Bansal, his son, concentrated on the company's media branding. As a result, Intex surpassed Micromax to become the second-largest mobile manufacturer in India.

Currently, Bansal has a net worth of over a staggering Rs 800 crore, while Intex Technologies is valued at over Rs 6,500 crore. In 1990, Bnsal and Alpa Bansal tied knot. The couple share two children are a daughter, Ishita Bansal, and a son, Keshav Bansal.