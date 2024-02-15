Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, his father had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is…

Jai Anmol Ambani, also known as Anmol Ambani, is the elder son of Anil Ambani, who was once the sixth richest man in the world who once had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia with a net worth of Rs 946991 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1997000 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family are often trending on social media platforms for their massive events, business deals and philanthropy. But that doesn’t mean that every family of the Ambani family enjoys the spotlight. Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani and his family try to stay away from the limelight and paparazzis. While kids of Mukesh Ambani stay in the news, not many people know about the son of Anil Ambani and nephew of India’s richest man. Jai Anmol Ambani, also known as Anmol Ambani, is the elder son of Anil Ambani, who was once the sixth richest man in the world who once had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew lives an extravagant life and owns few of the popular super expensive cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom. He also reportedly owns his own helicopters and planes, which he reportedly utilises for business travel.

Anmol Ambani was born with a silver spoon and got involved in the family business at a very young age. His father was leading many subsidiaries of the conglomerate but the young Ambani was particularly active in Reliance Capital. Anmol joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director in 2016. He is often credited from his modern management skills and fresh perspective in the family business.

He and his brother Jai Anshul Ambani were appointed to the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019, however they resigned a year later.

Anmol Ambani did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, he then enrolled in Seven Oaks School in the UK. Anmol made the decision to pursue higher education and registered at the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom to obtain a Bachelor of Science (BSc).