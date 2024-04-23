Twitter
Business

Meet man, joined company 30 years ago, now promoted to lead Rs 245000 crore firm's arm, he is…

Joseph is a Bajaj Auto veteran with over 35 years of experience.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Abraham Joseph
Bajaj Auto Ltd has made key leadership changes with Abraham Joseph appointed as Managing Director of its electric vehicle arm -- Chetak Technology Ltd. As part of the strategy to accelerate technological innovation and further strengthen its position in existing and emerging mobility segments, the company also said Ramtilak Ananthan has been named as Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL).

Joseph is a Bajaj Auto veteran with over 35 years of experience, the company said in a statement.

Under his leadership, Chetak Technology Ltd (CTL) will pivot to become a high-tech organisation focused on developing core competencies across the spectrum of cutting-edge automotive technologies.

"CTL will explore the potential of hydrogen vehicles, further expanding Bajaj Auto's ability to deliver technologically differentiated products," it added.

As CTO of BAL, Joseph has been instrumental in leading the development of brands like Pulsar and overseeing the creation of numerous standout products across various segments, including Platina, CT, Boxer, Discover, V, Avenger, and Dominar, the company said.

He also led the development of a variety of three-wheeler products for both cargo and passenger segments, spanning various fuel variants such as petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG and Electric.

"Moreover, India's first quadricycle, Qute, was launched under his leadership," the statement said.

In the past six years, Joseph has played a key role in establishing and expanding the EV R&D organisation -- the Chetak Technology R&D.

BAL said, subsequently, Ananthan will assume the role as its Chief Technology Officer.
He has over 30 years of experience at Bajaj Auto with expertise in product development and testing. In 2013, he was promoted to Vice President R&D and spearheaded the successful transition of all Bajaj Auto products to BS4 norms.

Later, in 2019, he assumed the role of Head Test & Validation, overseeing the complete test and validation function. He played a key role in the transition of all Bajaj Auto products to BS6 and OBD2A (On-Board Diagnostic 2) norms, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

