Meet man, IIM graduate, hired by company once valued at Rs 182884 crore, resigned to work as…

Arjun Mohan was part of Byju's founding team and was the Chief Business Officer (CBO) in his previous stint.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Arjun Mohan
Arjun Mohan has resigned as the India CEO of Byju’s after spearheading the crisis-laden company for seven months. Byju’s co-founder Byju Raveendran will now take a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company after Mohan’s resignation, who will be part of the edtech firm in an “external advisory role”.

Arjun Mohan was part of Byju's founding team and was the Chief Business Officer (CBO) in his previous stint. He had rejoined the company from UpGrad in July last year. He was Byju's International Business CEO and took the additional charge of heading the country's operations.

His appointment came after Edtech firm Byju’s founding partner and India operations CEO Mrinal Mohit resigned 'for personal reasons'. Mohan previously served as Byju's Chief Business Officer and quit the firm in 2020. He then joined Ronnie Screwvala's upskilling unicorn upGrad as its CEO. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut. He completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode in 2012.

Byju’s has now decided to consolidate its business into three “focused” divisions — The Learning App, Online Classes & Tuition Centres, and Test-prep.

Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability, said the company.

“This reorganisation marks the start of BYJU’S 3.0 — a leaner and more agile organisation ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalised education,” according to Raveendran.

(with inputs from IANS)

