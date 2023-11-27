Meet man who studied at IIM, headed govt bank, now set to work with Rs 11,62,000 crore company

He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and former chairman of NABARD.

Several alumni of IITs and IIMs are working with top companies in India and abroad. With their hard work and skills, they also reached the top posts in their companies. One such person is Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, who once headed the government-run National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). He was the chairman of NABARD from December 2013 to May 2020.

He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and holds a Ph.D. in Management. Bhanwala has now been appointed as an additional independent director of HDFC Bank, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,62,000 crore as of November 27. However, his appointment is subject to shareholders' approval.

He has been appointed for a period of three consecutive years from January 25, 2024 to January 24, 2027. He is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of MCX. Bhanwala also serves as the Director on the boards of IIM Rohtak and Bayer Crop Science Ltd. Prior to leading NABARD, he was the chairman and managing director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL).

He has been on various committees of government and regulatory authorities, including chairman of SEBI’s Technical Group on the Social Stock Exchange. He has over 35 years of experience in Development Finance, Organisational Transformation and Solving Rural Problems, enhancing farmers’ income and promoting sustainable agriculture.

READ | Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...