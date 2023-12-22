Headlines

Business

Meet man, a farmer’s son who quit govt job to sell products on cycle, took loan of 15K; now runs Rs 23,000 cr company

The rags-to-riches success story of the founder of this famous company, Karsanbhai Patel, is a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and hard work.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

In India, there is a product which has become synonymous with washing clothes and cleanliness, and equally popular is the catchy slogan of the brand. Yes, we are talking about Nirma, a renowned Indian detergent and personal care products company.

The rags-to-riches success story of the founder of this famous company, Karsanbhai Patel, is a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and hard work. 

One such story is of Karsanbhai Patel, the founder of Nirma Limited, a leading detergent and personal care products company. Nirma stands out as a renowned Indian brand, instantly recognizable for its remarkable achievement in challenging multinational corporations and revolutionizing marketing strategies to capture the hearts of consumers, just like a princess.

Early Beginnings

Born in 1945 in a low-income farmer’s family in Ruppur, Gujarat, Karsanbhai Patel battled several financial adversities while growing up. After finishing his education in chemistry, Patel started a job as a lab technician in a government lab. Despite his meagre salary, he aspired to begin his own business and carve a better and more stable life.

Birth of Nirma 

In 1969, Patel observed that many people were grappling to afford expensive detergents or other washing products. Realizing the market potential, he opted to carve a cost-effective detergent powder that would be affordable for the masses. With a loan of merely Rs 15,000, Patel began innovating in his backyard and forged a detergent powder using basic ingredients like soda ash, phosphates, and some other chemicals, and named it Nirma. He then began selling his detergent powder door-to-door on his bicycle. 

Success and recognition

Nirma proved to be a game-changer in this sector, offering a good quality product merely at Rs 3 per kg, while the cheapest brand at that time was priced at Rs 13 per kg. 

This innovative product not only launched an indigenous manufacturing process and packaging but also leveraged a low-profile marketing strategy. All this made it immensely popular and it successfully transformed the laundry habits of Indian housewives. 

Patel's hands-on approach, dedication, and persistence in promoting his product led to its nationwide acceptance among customers. As demand surged, Patel had to scale up production. He rented a small manufacturing unit and hired some workers to contribute in the production process. Then, there was no looking back as Nirma's success grew drastically, and the company became a household name in India.

Today, the company continues to remains at the top of its game with about 18,000 employee-base. After the success of Nirma, Patel diversified into other product sectors such as soaps, cosmetics, and personal care items. The company expanded its manufacturing units and distribution network, forging a strong presence across India. The company, now a well-established diversified conglomerate, recorded an annual turnover of Rs 7,000 Crores. And the turnover of Nirma group is over Rs 23,000 crore. While, his net worth is over Rs 23000 crores.

Inspiration for all

Behind this unparalleled success is Patel's entrepreneurial mind and innovative marketing strategies like he targetted the rural and lower-middle-class markets, which were untapped by existing detergent brands. He employed catchy jingles, television advertisements, and promotional campaigns to create brand awareness and capture market share. 

Patel’s achievements were acknowledged by numerous prestigious awards like Udyog Ratna Award in 1990, Gujarat Businessman Award in 1998, Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award in 2009, Baroda Sun Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009, Padma Shri Award in 2010 and Chemtech Award of Hall of Fame.

Thus, Patel's journey from a humble beginnings to building a successful business empire is a testament to his hard work, entrepreneurial acumen, and determination to providing affordable quality products to the masses. 

 

