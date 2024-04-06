Meet man, a college dropout, who left India with Rs 50, now runs Rs 14000 crore empire, his business is…

Puthan Naduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha Menon's life also faced financial issues after the loss of his father. Under such difficult circumstances, he never lost hope and with just Rs 50 in hand, he started off his journey that eventually rose him to be the owner of Rs 14000 crore real estate empire.

At a very young age, Menon who hailed from Palghat, Kerala, lost his father who worked as a farmer. After this unfortunate demise, the family found themselves pushed into financial trouble. Under such an adverse situation, he pursued his education. However, the intense financial pressure over his family forced him to leave his studies midway after completing primary education.

In the 1990s, Menon was able to foresee the potential of the real estate sector. In 1995, he founded a company called Sobha Developers, which is presently recognized as Sobha Limited, one of India's front-running real estate firms. He reached such a remarkable level of success that his design expertise is shown in iconic buildings such as the Sultan Qabus Mosque and the Al Bustan Palace in Oman.

Furthermore, Menon's remarkable work also earned him the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Puraskar from the President of India.

Interestingly, the decision to accept the opportunity of working in Oman with just Rs 50 in the pocket was a turning point in his life. Despite living in a foreign city, Menon was successful in breaking into the interior decoration industry. His work quickly garnered appreciation, thereby leading him to undertake larger projects.

According to a News18 report, he has also worked as a consultant for the Bangalore Infosys Campus under the guidance of Narayana Murthy. Despite not having a formal degree in interior design, Menon’s renowned architectural work also extends to the United Arab Emirates.

Currently, the market capitalisation of Sobha Ltd is approximately Rs 14700 crore. It is recognised as one of the largest real estate companies in India.