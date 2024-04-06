Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of teacher, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt, secured AIR..

Meet man, a college dropout, who left India with Rs 50, now runs Rs 14000 crore empire, his business is…

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hyderabad today

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

This star, called best Indian actress ever, fell in love with married man, was called homewrecker, died at 31 when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Salman Khan's worst film never released in theatres, lost Rs 72 crore; not Race 3, Tubelight, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Meet star with 30 flops, no solo hit in 22 years, career got ruined; then gave highest-grossing film at age 66, now he..

Superfoods to detoxify your liver and prevent liver disease

Ayurvedic remedies for gas and acidity in summer

From Babur to Aurangzeb, here's how Mughal rulers celebrated Ramadan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

Meet star with 30 flops, no solo hit in 22 years, career got ruined; then gave highest-grossing film at age 66, now he..

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, a college dropout, who left India with Rs 50, now runs Rs 14000 crore empire, his business is…

At a very young age, Menon who hailed from Palghat, Kerala, lost his father who worked as a farmer. After this unfortunate demise, the family found themselves pushed into financial trouble.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 06:49 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The stories of individuals who have overcome financial troubles serve as inspiration to others facing similar challenges. Although financial hardships are filled with ups and downs, but with determination and resilience, individuals can emerge stronger and become more financially secure. Puthan Naduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha Menon's life also faced financial issues after the loss of his father. Under such difficult circumstances, he never lost hope and with just Rs 50 in hand, he started off his journey that eventually rose him to be the owner of Rs 14000 crore real estate empire.

At a very young age, Menon who hailed from Palghat, Kerala, lost his father who worked as a farmer. After this unfortunate demise, the family found themselves pushed into financial trouble. Under such an adverse situation, he pursued his education. However, the intense financial pressure over his family forced him to leave his studies midway after completing primary education.

In the 1990s, Menon was able to foresee the potential of the real estate sector. In 1995, he founded a company called Sobha Developers, which is presently recognized as Sobha Limited, one of India's front-running real estate firms. He reached such a remarkable level of success that his design expertise is shown in iconic buildings such as the Sultan Qabus Mosque and the Al Bustan Palace in Oman. 

Furthermore, Menon's remarkable work also earned him the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Puraskar from the President of India.

Interestingly, the decision to accept the opportunity of working in Oman with just Rs 50 in the pocket was a turning point in his life. Despite living in a foreign city, Menon was successful in breaking into the interior decoration industry. His work quickly garnered appreciation, thereby leading him to undertake larger projects.

According to a News18 report, he has also worked as a consultant for the Bangalore Infosys Campus under the guidance of Narayana Murthy. Despite not having a formal degree in interior design, Menon’s renowned architectural work also extends to the United Arab Emirates.

Currently, the market capitalisation of Sobha Ltd is approximately Rs 14700 crore. It is recognised as one of the largest real estate companies in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who started business from ordinary flat, now runs Rs 16000 crore company as...

Viral video: Man vomits live worm following complaints of nausea, details here

IPL 2024: Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma shine as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Meet Rashi Bagga who is not from IIT, IIM, VIT, NIT got job with record-breaking package of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement