Meet man who started selling mosquito nets from his room, now has Rs 2,400 crore net worth, he is from...

This man began his business of manufacturing mosquito nets from his room. Today, he is one of the richest people in India. Know who he is here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

M Sivasamy was ranked the 582nd richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 2,400 crore wealth, according to Hurun India Richest List 2022. M Sivasamy is the founder of Duranet, a company that manufactures mosquito nets. M Sivasamy was in college when he visited a mosquito net manufacturing company. Sivasamy decided at that time that he wanted to do business. 

M Sivasamy hails from Karur, Tamil Nadu. Incidentally, Karur is known as the mosquito net manufacturing hub of India. Sivasamy's father was a government employee who later took up farming. 

Sivasamy did not have enough money to set up his business so he took a load of Rs 1,25,000 and began producing mosquito nets from his living room. With a lot of hard work put in, the business has now bloomed. 

Sivasamy and his wife along with their three children run the business. Sivasamy has been modernising his technology and techniques which has kept him relevant in the market as of now. 

M Sivasamy bought Duranet from the US-based Clarke in 2012 which made LLINs. LLINs have been approved by the World Health Organisation Pesticides Evaluation Scheme for being more effective than mosquito nets using conventional fabrics. 

Read: Meet IIT grad whose company has lost Rs 382312 crore in last 2 years, his business is...

