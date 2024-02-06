Twitter
Meet IIT grad whose company has lost Rs 382312 crore in last 2 years, his business is...

Through dedication, resilience, and unwavering determination, he has proven that with the right mindset, anything is possible.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 07:24 PM IST

Bhavish Aggarwal stands as a perfect example of dedication and innovation. As the co-founder and CEO of Ola, he has navigated the long and hard journey of entrepreneurship, steering his company towards success despite the odds.

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, Bhavish's journey began with a humble upbringing and a determination to make his own path. After completing his B.Tech from IIT Bombay, he entered the corporate career and joined Microsoft. However, his true calling lay elsewhere – in the field of entrepreneurship.

In 2010, Bhavish took the leap of faith and co-founded Ola Cabs, aiming to revolutionise the way people commute in India. His vision was simple– to provide affordable, efficient, and reliable transportation solutions for all. Under his leadership, Ola has soared to new heights, becoming a household name.

But recently, his company faced setbacks. Vanguard, a US-based Asset Management Company (AMC), had cut the fair value of ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola, for the 3rd consecutive time, according to the latest regulatory filings. With this Ola is valued at around $1.9 billion, which is 74 per cent lower than its valuation of $7.3 billion in December 2021. Vanguard had said in May 2023 that the company was valued at $4.8 billion. However it again lowered Ola’s valuation to $3.5 billion in August 2023.

One of his most notable contributions has been the foray into electric vehicles. Ola's electric scooters have seen remarkable success since their launch, signalling a shift towards greener, more sustainable transportation options.

In 2018, Bhavish was recognised by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, a testament to his impact not just on the business landscape but on society as a whole.

As Bhavish Aggarwal continues to chart new territories and break barriers, his journey serves as an inspiration to countless aspiring entrepreneurs. Through dedication, resilience, and unwavering determination, he has proven that with the right mindset, anything is possible.

