Meet Leah Tata, Ratan Tata’s eldest niece and one of the successors of his multi-billion dollar business empire

Ratan Tata (left), Leah Tata (right)

Former chairman of Tata Sons and billionaire Ratan Tata is a well-known name across the world. Ratan Tata belongs to a family of businesspeople but people in India know very little about the other members of Tata family. It is a known fact the members of Tata family prefer to remain away from limelight.

The next generation of Tatas’ are usually not very visible in public life and they work with the Tata group companies in a low-profile manner. However, few months ago, Ratan Tata took a major decision and onboarded three Tata siblings at Tata Medical Centre Trust. The move is significant as it gives prominence to these Tata Group heirs named Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata.

The board of Tata Medical Centre Trust, a subsidiary of Tata Group, onboarded Leah, Neville and Maya, who are the children of Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata with effect from November 2. Leah Tata, Neville Tata and Maya Tata will be groomed under the leadership of Ratan Tata. Noel is Ratan Tata’s half-brother from his father's side. He is also a shareholder in the Tata Group.

Who is Leah Tata?

Leah Tata is the eldest daughter of Noel Tata. According to reports, Leah Tata has completed her Masters in Marketing at the IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. Leah Tata started her professional career in 2006 when she started working as assistant sales manager at the Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. She works as Manager – Development and Expansion at Taj Hotels.

Leah Tata, 37, is the eldest child of Ratan Tata, is an alumna of Mumbai’s Jai Hind College.