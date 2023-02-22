Meet Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi, who inherited IPL founder’s business worth Rs 4555 crore overnight

Lalit Modi's son Ruchir Modi (Photo - Twitter/Instagram)

Lalit Modi, who is the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a major league businessman, recently talked about how he is planning to hand over his business and empire to his son Ruchir Modi, who, just like his father, leads a luxurious lifestyle.

Previously, Lalit Modi was the one in control of the KK Modi Group, which is his family-owned business. Recently, he said that he has plans to retire from the business altogether and hand it over to his 28-year-old son Ruchir Modi.

After being involved in a family tussle with his sister Charu and mother Bina Modi, Lalit Modi took to social media and said, “In light of what I have gone thru (sic) it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handling them all.”

Ruchir Modi has now inherited his father’s prestigious business, making him the new head of the KK Modi Group, which is worth over Rs 4555 crore, as per the estimations made in 2022. Here is all you need to know about Ruchir Modi, Lalit Modi’s son.

Who is Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi?

Ruchir Modi is the son of Lalit Modi and a cricket enthusiast just like his father. Ruchir Modi is currently 28 years old and is set to take after his father and head his section of the KK Modi Group, which is worth over Rs 4555 crore.

Ruchir Modi is a director of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and holds key positions in family-owned enterprises such as KK Modi Group and Modi Enterprises. He is also the founder of Modi Ventures and has taken the lead on projects like Twenty-Four Seven convenience stores, and ColorBar cosmetics.

Ruchir Modi is bringing a new digital transformation to Modi Enterprises, which is currently valued at over Rs 12,000 crore. He has been involved in cricket transformation since a young age, just like his father, and headed the Alwar unit of the Rajasthan Cricket Association from 2016 to 2020.

Ruchir Modi takes after his father when it comes to his lavish lifestyle, and is often seen on cruises and beaches from trips he takes across the world. He also has a luxurious car collection and owns a McLaren 720S, which costs around Rs 4-5 crore in India.

