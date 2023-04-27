Meet Kresha Gupta, who launched Rs 100 crore fund at age 24 with whopping net worth, success secret revealed

Kresha Gupta started her career with Vodafone Idea Limited. (File)

At a time when the world is grappling with what business experts call a funding winter, a young chartered accountant from India has launched a hefty fund for MSME players. The name of the founder is Kresha Gupta. She is 24 years old and has been studying market trends for the past five years. Who is Kresha Gupta, one of India's youngest fund managers?

Kresha Gupta lives in Ahmedabad. She has launched a Rs 100 crore fund which isn't sector-specific. Her focus will be on SME and startups. She is the youngest female investor with focus on startups. The name of her company is Chanakya Opportunities Fund 1.

The company is registered with Sebi. This fund will invest Rs 100 crore in startups and MSMEs. If needed, the company will get another Rs 100 crore fund. Means, it is a green issue fund.

She became a CA in 2019. She did her graduation in commerce from Ahmedabad University. She also did a diploma for Banking and Financial Support services from Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning.

Kresha Gupta is a certified Research Analyst as well. She was always good at studies and has a good academic record.

She started her career with Vodafone Idea Limited.

She told the media that the fund will invest in profitable small and medium enterprises. It plans to invest in 25 companies. It will raise money from high net-worth individuals.

Kresha Gupta has worked in the corporate and consulting sectors with roles in finance, accounts, MIS, tax advisory etc. She started her career with Vodafone Idea as a part of the Investor Relations and Treasury Team.

She has been tracking the equity markets for over 5 years. She is skilled in identifying investment opportunities and mitigating risks.

Her LinkedIn profile describes her as a great learner, planner and executor.

Per TrendLyle, as of March 31, 2023, she held 3 stocks whose net worth was Rs 6.9 crore.

In a LinkedIn post, she wrote launching a Rs 100 crore fund was a surreal experience for her. She often found dealing with more experienced individuals intimidating. She, however, believes that having years of experience doesn't always dictate success.

She said for success. willingness to learn from others, being open to new ideas, seeking opportunities to learn and not being ashamed of asking questions is imperative. Adhering to these ideals is the secret behind her success at such a young age.