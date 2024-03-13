Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is a prominent figure worldwide. While the Ambani family is often in the spotlight due to their extravagant lifestyle, some members, like Khrisha Shah, are less talked about compared to others like Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Khrisha Shah is married to Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, and the nephew of Mukesh Ambani.

Raised as the youngest child of Neelam and Nikunj Shah, Khrisha pursued her education in Political Economics at the University of California and furthered her studies in Social Policy and Development at the London School of Economics. Starting her career at Accenture in the UK, she later returned to India to establish her venture, Dysco, a social networking platform emphasizing "Creative Collaboration, International Networking, and Community Building." Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, she initiated the mental wellness campaign #Lovenotfea.

Khrisha's father, Nikunj Shah, served as chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises. He ran a successful business in Mumbai until his passing in 2021.

Her mother, Neelam Shah, a fashion designer, resumed her profession in collaboration with her daughter Nriti in 2010, after a 25-year hiatus. Neelam graduated in fashion studies from Mumbai's Sophia College and worked in the fashion industry before marrying Nikunj Shah.

Devoting her time to caring for her children - Nriti, Khrisha, and Mishal - Neelam nurtured her family. Nriti, Khrisha's older sister, is a fashion blogger with 159k Instagram followers, creating content on beauty, fashion and travel.

Khrisha's elder brother, Mishal, manages his father's company and a startup. He serves as the COO of Dysco, a business co-founded by Khrisha, where she is the CEO. Additionally, Mishal holds a directorial position at Nikunj Group, his father's company.

