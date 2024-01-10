Meet Isha Ambani’s former aide, used to work for Oberoi, left Rs 820000 crore company to…

Although Misra’s stint at Reliance Retail wasn’t long, he played a major role in pushing the company to new heights. Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh employees on-roll.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is spearheading Reliance Retail, which is one of the most valuable subsidiaries of Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1754000 crore. As Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail is nearing the rumoured IPO, one key executive of the company has left to start his own edtech venture. The man we are talking about is Dr Anil Kumar Misra who last served as Chief People Officer for the New Commerce Grocery business. He joined Reliance Retail in 2021 before the reins of the company were handed over to Isha Ambani. For those who don’t know, Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August 2022. It is currently valued at a massive Rs 820000 crore.

Before joining Reliance Retail, Misra worked with a range of companies including Magicbricks, JustDial, Jay Prakash Group, Oberoi Hotels, Enercon, Denso, Patni Computers and others. He has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate from USA for his contribution to HR and is a prominent HR thought leader in India. He also interacts with students from all over the world through his YouTube channel.

Although Misra’s stint at Reliance Retail wasn’t long, he played a major role in pushing the company to new heights. Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh employees on-roll. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand. With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. Over the past few years, Reliance Retail has attracted investments from large and reputable global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds.