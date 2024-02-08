Twitter
Headlines

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 6th straight time

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on negative image of Vicky Jain’s mother, reveals her father-in-law is angry

Congress to bring 'Black Paper' on PM Modi government's ten years in response to Centre's 'White Paper'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp may soon allow users send messages to other messaging apps

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

8 protein rich vegetables

9 times Amitabh Bachchan inspired us with motivational quotes

Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate: which is better?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's biggest flop film, made with huge budget, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, earned just Rs...

Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani currently has a net worth of Rs 834946 crore (100.7 billion dollars), the highest since the Hindenburg report. Gautam Adani is now the 12th richest person in the world,

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Adani is back in the elite 100 billion dollar net worth club almost after a year. As per Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, the Indian industrialist’s net worth jumped by Rs 22389 crore in a day, pushing him back in the 100 billion dollar net worth club. Gautam Adani now joins Mukesh Ambani who entered the elite club a few weeks ago. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani currently has a net worth of Rs 834946 crore (100.7 billion dollars), the highest since the Hindenburg report. Gautam Adani is now the 12th richest person in the world, right below Mukesh Ambani. Earnings report released last month by Adani Enterprises Ltd. showed a 130% surge in profit and shares of the company rose for an eighth day. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani hit his peak net worth a few days ago, Gautam Adani is still around 

While Mukesh Ambani’s fortune hit a record high earlier this month, Adani’s is still about Rs 410000 crore below its 2022 peak. Gautam Adani net worth plunged over 80 billion dollars after the Hindenburg report came out. After the dip, the industrialist’s conglomerate spent a good time to bring back investors and lenders by assuaging regulatory concerns and repaying debt.

Gautam Adani’s conglomerate got a significant push after the Supreme Court of India gave a breather from investigations into the group after the Hindenburg blow. After losing a massive chunk of his wealth last year, Adani has regained 16.4 billion dollars this year for one of the biggest advances among the super-rich.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Tax rebates are essential for startups to make them more competitive': Corporate lawyer Dr Kislay Pandey

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav slams BJP, says RLD's Jayant Chaudhary 'will remain with INDIA bloc'

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023 to be out tomorrow: Official website, how to download here

'Party's thoughts have become outdated': PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

Kunal Shah’s CRED acquires wealth management platform Kuvera

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE