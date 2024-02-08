Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Gautam Adani is back in the elite 100 billion dollar net worth club almost after a year. As per Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, the Indian industrialist’s net worth jumped by Rs 22389 crore in a day, pushing him back in the 100 billion dollar net worth club. Gautam Adani now joins Mukesh Ambani who entered the elite club a few weeks ago. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani currently has a net worth of Rs 834946 crore (100.7 billion dollars), the highest since the Hindenburg report. Gautam Adani is now the 12th richest person in the world, right below Mukesh Ambani. Earnings report released last month by Adani Enterprises Ltd. showed a 130% surge in profit and shares of the company rose for an eighth day. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani hit his peak net worth a few days ago, Gautam Adani is still around

While Mukesh Ambani’s fortune hit a record high earlier this month, Adani’s is still about Rs 410000 crore below its 2022 peak. Gautam Adani net worth plunged over 80 billion dollars after the Hindenburg report came out. After the dip, the industrialist’s conglomerate spent a good time to bring back investors and lenders by assuaging regulatory concerns and repaying debt.

Gautam Adani’s conglomerate got a significant push after the Supreme Court of India gave a breather from investigations into the group after the Hindenburg blow. After losing a massive chunk of his wealth last year, Adani has regained 16.4 billion dollars this year for one of the biggest advances among the super-rich.