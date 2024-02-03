Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

Twitter
Headlines

Meet cricketer who used to sell panipuri to support himself, is now youngest opener to smash double century in India

BJP MLA opens fires at Eknath Shinde faction leader in Mumbai's Ulhasnagar police station, probe ordered

This company of Tata records revenue Rs 414997 crore, became first…

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

Meet man who adopted village at 21, provides training to IAS, IPS officers, Judges, is currently working at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company of Tata records revenue Rs 414997 crore, became first…

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

Meet man who adopted village at 21, provides training to IAS, IPS officers, Judges, is currently working at...

8 natural foods to purify your blood

9 top-rated Oscar-nominated Indian films

6 players to lead team India in all three formats

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

Meet actress who rejected 4 films with Shah Rukh Khan, one was a blockbuster, made Juhi Chawla a superstar

Meet actress who made her debut on TV, modeling made her a star, first film was superhit, her husband is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

Bipul Sinha is an engineer, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur who overcame great challenges to build a company valued at over Rs 33000 crore.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bipul Sinha overcame many challenges and disappointments along the road, yet he still succeeded in the end. Bipul remembered that the government schools in Bihar were of low quality, and neither he nor his brother received a good education there. When his father started his career, he was a sales manager for the pharmaceutical company Alembic in Mumbai. His father later quit to attempt his hand at entrepreneurship in his native Bihar, but he was unsuccessful twice. After that, his father started working in Dhanbad. The family lived in a basement without a bathroom or running water in Govindpur, a neighborhood close to Dhanbad.

After Bipul completed his 12th at PK Roy Memorial College in Dhanbad with a low marks, his father advised him to stay at home and study for the IITJEE since it is unlikely that he will be getting admission into a BSc program given his grades. "I had not received any good grades or an education, so everyone thought that was crazy," Bipul says. Despite this, he studied and took the JEE exam as per his father's advice. However, he was not qualified for the JEE and also from the nearby engineering colleges in Bihar. However, he attempted the JEE once more, and this time he passed. He enrolled in the IIT Kharagpur program in electrical engineering.

When he graduated, his only aim was to earn money because his family condition wasn't well financially, so he moved to Atlanta, US where he did different jobs in big companies like Oracle. After years of spending time, he gained confidence and switched from software engineering to venture capital, where he backed a number of successful companies.

After all of this, he now has knowledge of how to identify market gaps and create demand for a product. So, in 2014, he founded his own company, Rubrik, with his three friends Arvind Nithrakashyap, Arvid Jain, and Soham Mazumdar. In a few years, he acquired clients such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Rubrik helps companies recover from a cyber attack quickly with backup and recovery principles, the company last valued at Rs 33000 crore

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who leads Rs 50132 crore govt company, she's first female to...

Ram Temple in Ayodhya gets whopping donation since consecration ceremony, 25 lakh devotees offer...

Watch: Angry devotees file police complaint against Dhanush as he shoots his next in Tirupati, causes huge traffic jams

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

JMM, Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad resort after Champai Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, floor test on Feb 5

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE