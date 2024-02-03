Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

Bipul Sinha is an engineer, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur who overcame great challenges to build a company valued at over Rs 33000 crore.

Bipul Sinha overcame many challenges and disappointments along the road, yet he still succeeded in the end. Bipul remembered that the government schools in Bihar were of low quality, and neither he nor his brother received a good education there. When his father started his career, he was a sales manager for the pharmaceutical company Alembic in Mumbai. His father later quit to attempt his hand at entrepreneurship in his native Bihar, but he was unsuccessful twice. After that, his father started working in Dhanbad. The family lived in a basement without a bathroom or running water in Govindpur, a neighborhood close to Dhanbad.

After Bipul completed his 12th at PK Roy Memorial College in Dhanbad with a low marks, his father advised him to stay at home and study for the IITJEE since it is unlikely that he will be getting admission into a BSc program given his grades. "I had not received any good grades or an education, so everyone thought that was crazy," Bipul says. Despite this, he studied and took the JEE exam as per his father's advice. However, he was not qualified for the JEE and also from the nearby engineering colleges in Bihar. However, he attempted the JEE once more, and this time he passed. He enrolled in the IIT Kharagpur program in electrical engineering.

When he graduated, his only aim was to earn money because his family condition wasn't well financially, so he moved to Atlanta, US where he did different jobs in big companies like Oracle. After years of spending time, he gained confidence and switched from software engineering to venture capital, where he backed a number of successful companies.

After all of this, he now has knowledge of how to identify market gaps and create demand for a product. So, in 2014, he founded his own company, Rubrik, with his three friends Arvind Nithrakashyap, Arvid Jain, and Soham Mazumdar. In a few years, he acquired clients such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Rubrik helps companies recover from a cyber attack quickly with backup and recovery principles, the company last valued at Rs 33000 crore