Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Businessman Sanjay Hinduja is one of the most noted personalities in the country. He once went out for a morning walk in the streets of London and his eyes fell on an old ruined building. After contemplation, the decision was made to purchase the building. A super luxury project is going on in this building and after completion, there is a preparation to sell each flat for billions of rupees. Now you must be wondering why such a big decision was taken in the blink of an eye.

Hinduja is one of the richest families in London, which is doing big businesses under the names Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil Limited, and IndusInd Bank. Sanjay Hinduja, a member of the third generation of the family, saw London's famous heritage property Old War Office (OWO) while taking a morning walk one day and decided to buy it.

From the UK government back in 2015, the Old War Office was bought by the Hindujas. The project took 8 years and cost GBP 1.3 billion or over Rs 13000 crore. This includes GBP 374 million, the amount Hindujas paid for the property.

Sanjay Hinduja was recently quoted as having concluded transactions with investors from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The OWO homes' flats are said to range in price from GBP 4 million to GBP 50 million. This variance results from the wide differences in apartment sizes.

The Hindujas expect returns on their investment in the next 5-6 years. The project has 1,88,000 square feet of luxury residential homes. The project also has a suite hotel with 120 rooms, 9 restaurants, and 3 bars. Interestingly, the Hindujas came up with the idea of taking over and renovating the property during one of the morning walks of the second-generation brothers - Srichand (deceased), Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok.

The London-based Indian-origin family is the richest in the UK. Their business interests include truck maker Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil Limited, and IndusInd Bank. According to Forbes, the Hinduja family's net worth in 2023 stood at a whopping $20 billion.