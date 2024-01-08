Headlines

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Benefits of walking on empty stomach

Diabetes: 8 exercises to control blood sugar spike

8 health-promoting spices for winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

The London-based Indian-origin family is the richest in the UK.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Businessman Sanjay Hinduja is one of the most noted personalities in the country. He once went out for a morning walk in the streets of London and his eyes fell on an old ruined building. After contemplation, the decision was made to purchase the building. A super luxury project is going on in this building and after completion, there is a preparation to sell each flat for billions of rupees. Now you must be wondering why such a big decision was taken in the blink of an eye.

Hinduja is one of the richest families in London, which is doing big businesses under the names Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil Limited, and IndusInd Bank. Sanjay Hinduja, a member of the third generation of the family, saw London's famous heritage property Old War Office (OWO) while taking a morning walk one day and decided to buy it.

From the UK government back in 2015, the Old War Office was bought by the Hindujas. The project took 8 years and cost GBP 1.3 billion or over Rs 13000 crore. This includes GBP 374 million, the amount Hindujas paid for the property.

Sanjay Hinduja was recently quoted as having concluded transactions with investors from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The OWO homes' flats are said to range in price from GBP 4 million to GBP 50 million. This variance results from the wide differences in apartment sizes.

The Hindujas expect returns on their investment in the next 5-6 years. The project has 1,88,000 square feet of luxury residential homes. The project also has a suite hotel with 120 rooms, 9 restaurants, and 3 bars. Interestingly, the Hindujas came up with the idea of taking over and renovating the property during one of the morning walks of the second-generation brothers - Srichand (deceased), Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok.

The London-based Indian-origin family is the richest in the UK. Their business interests include truck maker Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil Limited, and IndusInd Bank. According to Forbes, the Hinduja family's net worth in 2023 stood at a whopping $20 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Meet tribal boy who worked as delivery agent, took loan of Rs 85,000; now pursuing MBBS, but still struggling to...

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Bilkis Bano case: SC to deliver verdict on pleas against remission granted to convicts today

Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for her poor English, cracked UPSC exam in 2016, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE