Meet India’s youngest billionaire, who owns Asia’s fastest unicorn, worth Rs...

At the age of 27, Pearl Kapur, founder of Zyber 365, has attained the esteemed status of being the youngest billionaire in India.

While most people in this generation aim to become millionaires by the time they are 30, Pearl Kapur, the founder of Zyber 365, has written his name in the books of history by becoming the youngest billionaire in India at the age of 27 with an enormous net worth of $1.1 billion. Understanding Zyber 365's enormous potential, the Sram & Mram Group invested 8.3% of the $100 million in funding. This calculated move helped the startup reach a mega valuation of $1.2 billion, or roughly Rs 9840 crore.

Zyber 365, an Indian-origin company founded by Pearl Kapur and Sunny Vaghela, is becoming known for its cutting-edge EVM-compatible Web3 Layer 1 Proof of Authority (PoA) sustainable chain. Vaghela is hailed as one of India's leading ethical hackers, and Kapur is well-known for his commitment to environmental stability and the UN SDG Goals.

With an MSC in Investment Banking (CFA Pathway) from Queen Mary University of London. In May 2023, Kapur set out on his entrepreneurial path. Interestingly, he now owns a commanding 90% stake in Zyber 365 Technologies Ltd (UK), making him the company's majority shareholder. For nearly two years prior to starting Zyber 365, Kapur was employed at AMPM Store as a Financial Advisor.

Additionally, for 1.5 years, he was employed by Antier Solutions as a business advisor. In February 2022, he also founded Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd.