Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

He started his company with Rs 20,000 in 1976 as a maker of bicycle parts.

Sunil Bharti Mittal is a well-known name in the telecom sector in India. He is an Indian billionaire businessman who founded Bharti Enterprises. He is also the chairperson of the group which has diversified interests in telecom, insurance, real estate, and education, among other ventures. Mittal is also the chairman of Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries.

Sunil Bharti Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, Sunil Bharti Mittal and family have a net worth of USD 14.5 billion as of December 10, 2022. This is around Rs 1,19,250 crore today. Mittal was ranked 11th in the richest Indian list (2022) of the magazine. Mittal is also the richest Indian in the telecom sector, according to the list.

His Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of Rs 5.17 lakh crore as of July 31, 2023. Mittal also owns Airtel Payments Bank in a joint venture with Kotak Mahindra Bank, headed by billionaire Uday Kotak. Mittal started his first business in April 1976 when he was 18. He had a capital investment of Rs 20,000, borrowed from his father. Bharti was set up in 1976 as a maker of bicycle parts.

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he graduated from Panjab University with a Bachelor of Arts and Science. Sunil is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. His late father Sat Paul Mittal served in the Rajya Sabha as a member of parliament.

READ | Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire