Headlines

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy acknowledges doppelganger Tyler Glasnow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

Indian cricketers imagined as Hindu monks by AI

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's richest billionaire in telecom sector with Rs 1,19,250 crore net worth, he heads Rs 5.17 lakh cr company

He started his company with Rs 20,000 in 1976 as a maker of bicycle parts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunil Bharti Mittal is a well-known name in the telecom sector in India. He is an Indian billionaire businessman who founded Bharti Enterprises. He is also the chairperson of the group which has diversified interests in telecom, insurance, real estate, and education, among other ventures. Mittal is also the chairman of Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries. 

Sunil Bharti Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, Sunil Bharti Mittal and family have a net worth of USD 14.5 billion as of December 10, 2022. This is around Rs 1,19,250 crore today. Mittal was ranked 11th in the richest Indian list (2022) of the magazine. Mittal is also the richest Indian in the telecom sector, according to the list.

His Bharti Airtel has a market capitalisation of Rs 5.17 lakh crore as of July 31, 2023. Mittal also owns Airtel Payments Bank in a joint venture with Kotak Mahindra Bank, headed by billionaire Uday Kotak. Mittal started his first business in April 1976 when he was 18. He had a capital investment of Rs 20,000, borrowed from his father. Bharti was set up in 1976 as a maker of bicycle parts. 

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he graduated from Panjab University with a Bachelor of Arts and Science. Sunil is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. His late father Sat Paul Mittal served in the Rajya Sabha as a member of parliament.

READ | Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Diabetes tips: Best and worst time to have breakfast; know what diabetics should eat as first meal

Is drinking water before, during and after meals good or bad?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE