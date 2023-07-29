Headlines

Meet the richest Indian in UK with Rs 3,69,760 crore net worth, know about his business empire

He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959 and moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

Gopichand Hinduja and his family are officially the richest people in the UK. The 83-year-old is the co-chairman of his family's global business empire the Hinduja Group. He is an Indian-born British billionaire businessman. According to this year's Sunday Times Rich List, Gopichand and his family have a net worth of £ 35 billion. This is around Rs 3,69,760 crore. 

Who is Gopichand Hinduja?

He is the chairman of the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Automotive Ltd, UK. He joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. He moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business. He is fondly known as 'GP' in business circles. His full name is Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja. 

Gopichand graduated from Bombay’s Jai Hind College in 1959. He holds an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London. He is married to Sunita. The duo has two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj and a daughter, Rita.

Gopi Hinduja is one of four brothers --  Srichand, Gopi, Prakash and Ashok. The eldest brother Srichand passed away in May 2023, leaving Gopi Hinduja as the sole chairman of the company.

The Hinduja Group was founded by their father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who originally traded goods in the Sindh region (now in Pakistan). He moved the business headquarters to Iran in 1919. Later in 1979, his sons moved the base to London. The group also acquired Ashok Leyland in 1987, now India's biggest vehicle manufacturer. Hinduja businesses include various sectors including trucks, lubricants, banking etc.

READ | Meet India's second-richest billionaire in retail sector with Rs 46,060 crore net worth, know about his business

