Meet India’s most charitable woman, donated over Rs 1700000000 last year, she is wife of…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Edited by

Rohini Nilekani is the most charitable woman in India as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy Women's List 2023. Rohini Nilekani has been among the most generous women in India for the past few years. In 2022, she donated around Rs 1200000000 and her annual donations increased to Rs 1700000000 in 2023. For those who are unaware, Rohini Nilekani is the wife of Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of IT giant Infosys that currently has a market cap of Rs 679000 crore. Rohini is a well-known author and she has been actively involved in areas of environmental sustainability and education. 

Rohini Nilekani is currently in charge of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. Apart from this, she also has a nonprofit children's company called Pratham Books. She is also behind nonprofit educational platform EkStep and Arghyam foundation to support national projects for sustainable water and sanitation.

Brought up in Mumbai, Rohini Nilekani graduated from Elphinstone College with a degree in French literature. She began her career as a journalist, working for prestigious publications. When Nandan Nilekani founded Infosys in 1981 with six other software engineers, Rohini and he had just gotten married. According to Women's Web, she says she put all she had—a total of Rs 10,000—into the business. As a result, when the business saw amazing success, she became wealthy on her own, independent of Nandan. It demonstrates how she created income that belonged to her alone by choosing to keep a personal stake in the business. Rohini Nilekani’s husband Nandan Nilekani currently has a net worth of Rs 25765 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

