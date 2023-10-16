Meet IIM graduate whose wife declined Rs 1 crore salary job to build Rs 4000 crore company with him

Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee launched one of the top cosmetics companies, SUGAR Cosmetics, in 2015. The duo is proof that if a couple gets along well, they can not only have a happy family but also succeed as a power business-couple.

Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee launched one of the top cosmetics companies, SUGAR Cosmetics, in 2015. The duo is proof that if a couple gets along well, they can not only have a happy family but also succeed as a power couple.

While Vineeta Singh has gained popularity as a result of her appearances on Shark Tank India, his spouse, Kaushik Mukherjee, who was instrumental in developing the cosmetic company, has yet to achieve similar fame.

Who is Kaushik Mukherjee?

Hailing from New Alipore in Kolkata, Kaushik attended the Don Bosco School for his education. He's an electrical engineer too, much like his wife Vineeta. His wife graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras with a degree in engineering.

He received his diploma from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) Pilani, a similarly esteemed institution. He was chosen as his batch's "best all-rounder" at IIM-Ahmedabad. At the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, the two met while pursuing their MBAs, and they later collaborated to write their success story.

Kaushik was raised in a middle-class Bengali household that was "very aspirational" and encouraged academic excellence. He once admitted in an interview that while he was growing up, he tried his hand at a variety of artistic and athletic talents, including playing hockey and cricket, learning to play the sitar, and singing.

Kaushik has worked for well-known corporations like Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company before launching two enterprises alongside Vineeta. After getting married in 2011, the pair started Sugar Cosmetics. Their initial investment was made in 2017.

A wonderful yet unanticipated surprise, the firm made Rs 52 lakhs in just its inaugural year. By 2020, the sales have risen sharply to Rs 105 crore from Rs 11 crore in 2017. In May 2022, Sugar Cosmetics raised $50 million in Series D fundraising, valuing the company at over $500 million (more than Rs 4,000 crore).

According to media sources, Vineeta Singh, the CEO and creator of the well-known cosmetics brand Sugar Cosmetics, reportedly has an astounding net worth of Rs 300 crore. Vineeta turned down a job with a salary of Rs. 1 crore in order to embark on his business path.