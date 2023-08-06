Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani as Hitel Meswani’s mother Trilochana was elder sister of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), runs his multi-billion dollar business in co-ordination with his core team of aides who manages the operations of Reliance Industries and several other companies of Mukesh Ambani. The billionaire business tycoon has a close circle of senior executives who work very closely with Mukesh Ambani in order to ensure that the company functions smoothly.

One such person who works closely with Mukesh Ambani is Hital Meswani. Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Hitel Meswani’s mother Trilochana was elder sister of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani. It is to be noted that Hital Meswani’s elder brother Nikhil Meswani is also an important part of Reliance Industries. Hital Meswani joined RIL in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995.

According to reports, Hital Meswani has played an important role in successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes. Hital Meswani has completed his graduation from Wharton School in the US. Hital Meswani oversees the refinery and all other manufacturing units of Reliance Industries.

Hital Meswani’s renumeration for 2021-22 was Rs 24 crore, which was the same as his brother Nihkil Meshwani. The brothers are the top paid executives at Reliance Industries. Notably, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani had capped his salary at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09. Mukesh Ambani decided to forego his remuneration in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. His salary was most recently listed as ‘nil’ by Reliance.