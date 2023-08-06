Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Headlines

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Meet the millionaire set to make Rs 1674 crore from Gautam Adani's latest move

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

8 most populated countries in the world

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

Business

Business

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani as Hitel Meswani’s mother Trilochana was elder sister of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), runs his multi-billion dollar business in co-ordination with his core team of aides who manages the operations of Reliance Industries and several other companies of Mukesh Ambani. The billionaire business tycoon has a close circle of senior executives who work very closely with Mukesh Ambani in order to ensure that the company functions smoothly.

One such person who works closely with Mukesh Ambani is Hital Meswani. Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani. Hitel Meswani’s mother Trilochana was elder sister of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani. It is to be noted that Hital Meswani’s elder brother Nikhil Meswani is also an important part of Reliance Industries. Hital Meswani joined RIL in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995.

According to reports, Hital Meswani has played an important role in successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes. Hital Meswani has completed his graduation from Wharton School in the US. Hital Meswani oversees the refinery and all other manufacturing units of Reliance Industries.

Hital Meswani’s renumeration for 2021-22 was Rs 24 crore, which was the same as his brother Nihkil Meshwani. The brothers are the top paid executives at Reliance Industries. Notably, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani had capped his salary at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09. Mukesh Ambani decided to forego his remuneration in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. His salary was most recently listed as ‘nil’ by Reliance.

 

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

