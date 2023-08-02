Headlines

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Meet great grandson of Rs 31,205,000 crore Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) founder, his net worth is…

Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Video: Chinese zoo's 'human-like' bear goes viral, stirs online debate

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

Mahindra Thar imagined as an electric SUV

Weight loss tips: 9 Indian herbs and spices to reduce belly fat

Pink foods everyone must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet great grandson of Rs 31,205,000 crore Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) founder, his net worth is…

From a rich stock market legacy, Hemendra Kothari created his own name as one of the pioneers of investment banking in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Coming from a lineage of being in the stock exchange for nearly 140 years, Hemendra Kothari created his own legacy as one of the pioneers of investment banking in India. One of the veterans of Indian stock markets, Kothari has seen all the shifts, big and small, in a nearly six-decade journey that started back in the 60s. His firm DSP Investment Managers manages assets of over $15 billion.

Hemendra Kothari’s great grandfather Purbhoodas Jeevandas Kothari was one of the founders of the Bombay Stock Exchange, started under a Banyan Tree by a bunch of brokers led by Bombay’s ‘Cotton King’ Premchand Roychand back in the 1850s. BSE today is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world with 5279 companies listed and a market capitalisation of Rs 31,205,317 crore as of August, 2023.

Who is Hemendra Kothari?

Born and bred in Mumbai, Kothari comes from a family that had money in assets but wasn’t rich in liquid cash. His father worked in the stock market but operated a no-profit-no-loss business. In fact, his father advised him against making a career in the stock market. After graduating as a BCom from Sydenham College Kothari tried to make it in the textiles business. He decided to start on his own in the stock market in 1969.

Starting as an employee, Hemendra quickly turned around the family business into a machine churning Rs 1.5 lakh annual profit. He was then made a partner. By 1972, he took the business to among the top 3 firms on BSE. He founded the financial services firm DSP Financial Consultants in 1975. In the 1990s, Kothari entered a partnership with US giant Merrill Lynch and then successfully exited selling his 57 percent stake by 2009. Kothari is one of the richest people of Mumbai and India. The billionaire commands a net worth of around Rs 11,530 crore ($1.4 billion). 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress was born in famous family, tried to end her life twice, dated Shekhar Kapur, is a superstar, who is she?

After Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, this Bollywood actor to join Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3: Report

Meet one of India's youngest entrepreneurs, who established company at 13, his net worth is Rs...

Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works, likely to launch next year

Maharashtra: 15 killed, 5 feared trapped as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE