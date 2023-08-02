Meet great grandson of Rs 31,205,000 crore Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) founder, his net worth is…

From a rich stock market legacy, Hemendra Kothari created his own name as one of the pioneers of investment banking in India.

Coming from a lineage of being in the stock exchange for nearly 140 years, Hemendra Kothari created his own legacy as one of the pioneers of investment banking in India. One of the veterans of Indian stock markets, Kothari has seen all the shifts, big and small, in a nearly six-decade journey that started back in the 60s. His firm DSP Investment Managers manages assets of over $15 billion.

Hemendra Kothari’s great grandfather Purbhoodas Jeevandas Kothari was one of the founders of the Bombay Stock Exchange, started under a Banyan Tree by a bunch of brokers led by Bombay’s ‘Cotton King’ Premchand Roychand back in the 1850s. BSE today is one of the largest stock exchanges in the world with 5279 companies listed and a market capitalisation of Rs 31,205,317 crore as of August, 2023.

Who is Hemendra Kothari?

Born and bred in Mumbai, Kothari comes from a family that had money in assets but wasn’t rich in liquid cash. His father worked in the stock market but operated a no-profit-no-loss business. In fact, his father advised him against making a career in the stock market. After graduating as a BCom from Sydenham College Kothari tried to make it in the textiles business. He decided to start on his own in the stock market in 1969.

Starting as an employee, Hemendra quickly turned around the family business into a machine churning Rs 1.5 lakh annual profit. He was then made a partner. By 1972, he took the business to among the top 3 firms on BSE. He founded the financial services firm DSP Financial Consultants in 1975. In the 1990s, Kothari entered a partnership with US giant Merrill Lynch and then successfully exited selling his 57 percent stake by 2009. Kothari is one of the richest people of Mumbai and India. The billionaire commands a net worth of around Rs 11,530 crore ($1.4 billion).