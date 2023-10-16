Headlines

Business

Business

Meet government clerk’s sons who earned over Rs 14000 crore in one year, their net worth is…

Brothers Samir and Sudhir Mehta saw their wealth increase by over Rs 14,000 crore from around Rs 51,600 crore last year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

With the recent release of the Forbes 2023 India rich list, we now have an updated list of the biggest wealth makers of the country. Several billionaire business tycoons have seen their wealth soar by thousands of crores in the year. Among India’s richest pharma businessmen, brothers Samir and Sudhir Mehta saw their wealth increase by over Rs 14,000 crore from when the list was last released in 2022.

Sudhir and Samir climbed three places to become the 23rd richest people in India in 2023. They currently command a whopping net worth of over Rs 65,700 crore ($7.9 billion). This is up from their net worth pegged at over Rs 51,600 crore ($6.4 billion) in 2022. The Mehta brothers draw their massive wealth from the listed Torrent Pharma which has a market cap of over Rs 64,700 crore and Torrent Power with a market cap of Rs 35,000 crore, as of October 2023.

The brothers and their children run the $4.6 billion revenue Torrent Group. The company, now in its seventh decade of existence, was founded by their father, late Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta. The founder rose from a government clerk to a salesman before starting his own business back in 1959.

Samir Mehta leads the pharma business of the family where his son and likely successor Aman was appointed to the board of directors in 2022. Older brother Sudhir’s son Jinal runs the power business with his other child Varun joining the board of directors of Torrent Power in 2022. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

