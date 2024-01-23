Twitter
Meet man, who faced acute poverty, now owns Rs 110000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

This man could not clear the IIT entrance exam and now he owns a Rs 1,10,000 crore company. Know his story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

There was a time when people around Girish Mathrubhootham made fun of him because he could not clear the IIT entrance exam and today, he is the owner of a USD 13 billion company. Girish Mathrubhootham grew up in Tiruchi. 

He wanted to get into IIT to pursue an engineering degree but he could not crack the IIT JEE and ended up completing his education at the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy near his hometown. After graduation, Girish Mathrubhootham decided to pursue an MBA but he did not have enough money to pay for his education. He had to ask for a loan from his relatives. 

Girish Mathrubhootham completed his MBA from the University of Madras. 

After completing his studies, Girish Mathrubhootham worked at Zoho in the post of vice president of product management for over 10 years. Eventually, he decided to set up his own company and left Zoho. 

In 2010, Girish Mathrubhootham launched his company, Freshwork. He launched the company from an air conditioning warehouse in Tamil Nadu. Girish rented this place at just 100 dollars. The firm got its first funding in 2011 from Accel, which invested Rs 10 lakh in the firm. After a lot of hard work, today, the company is one of India's fastest-growing unicorns. In 2021, the company was listed on NASDAQ in the United States with a valuation of 13 billion dollars. 

Girish Mathrubhootham's company offers a platform to its clients that has software tools that support sales, productivity, marketing, human resources and IT fields. Mathrubootham shifted the company’s base from Chennai to San Mateo, California. His firm serves over 50000 customers in 120 companies. 

Read: Meet man whose wealth increased by Rs 33900 crore in just one day, his net worth is...

As many as 500 employees of Girish's employees became crorepatis. 70 of those employees were below the age of 30 years. Girish Mathrubhootham's estimated net worth is Rs 5,819 crore as of 2021, according to Forbes report. His company is worth Rs 1,08,068. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

