Meet man whose wealth increased by Rs 54000 crore in one day, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

This led him to the 19th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of USD 66.7 billion. This is around Rs 5,55,740 crore.

There are several billionaires in India who have successfully set up their business empires. Their net worth and wealth are in billions of dollars. Despite that, only two Indian businessmen are on the list of the top 20 world’s richest people.

One such person is Gautam Adani, chairperson of Adani Group. He has re-entered the list of the top 20 richest people in the world. The development came on the back of the rally witnessed by stocks of the Adani Group companies in the last few days.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s personal net worth has jumped by USD 6.5 billion (around Rs 54,000 crore) in a single day. This led him to the 19th spot on the Index with a net worth of USD 66.7 billion. This is around Rs 5,55,740 crore.

Adani Group's 10 listed companies' shares witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday. The combined market capitalisation of the group increased by over Rs 1 lakh crore. After this, Adani surpassed billionaires including Julia Flesher Koch & family (USD 64.7 billion), Zhong Shanshan of China (USD 64.10 billion), and Charles Koch of the United States (USD 60.70 billion).

READ | Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...

The combined market valuation of all 10 firms soared to Rs 11.31 lakh crore at the end of trade on Tuesday. It stood at around Rs 10.26 lakh crore at the close of trading on Friday. Stock prices of Adani group companies soared on Friday also as the Supreme Court heard and reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud against the conglomerate.