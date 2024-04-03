Meet first Indian woman to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

As she continues to innovate and inspire, she leaves an enduring legacy for future generations of entrepreneurs to follow.

Radhika Ghai made history by becoming the first Indian woman to join the esteemed "Unicorn Club" with her revolutionary online marketplace, ShopClues. valuation rocketed to $1.1 billion. This milestone not only highlights her entrepreneurial brilliance but also serves as a perfect example of inspiration for aspiring women in India's business world.

Ghai's journey began in 2011 when she co-founded ShopClues with Sanjay Sethi and Sandeep Aggrawal, aiming to bring India's diverse bazaars online and cater to consumers in smaller cities. The platform's success led to its unicorn status in 2016.

Recognising the potential in the beauty and wellness industry, Ghai launched Kindlife in 2021, an innovative ecosystem focusing on e-commerce, community-building, and brand collaborations.

Her diverse career, including stints at Goldman Sachs and Nordstrom, provided her with the skills and expertise to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams.

As a mentor and investor, Ghai is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, particularly women. Her contributions to the business world have been recognised with prestigious awards, including CEO of the Year and Outlook Business Woman of Worth.

From her humble beginnings to founding a unicorn company, Radhika Ghai's journey exemplifies hard work and determination. As she continues to innovate and inspire, she leaves an enduring legacy for future generations of entrepreneurs to follow.