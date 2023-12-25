Headlines

Meet duo who got Rs 25,000,000 funding to buy an island and make their own country

The island lies in the Caribbean and just 15 minutes off the coast of the country Belize. It has over 100 investors.

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Two men who shared a common love for unusual travel came together to buy an island. But wait, they did not have the money on their own to make the luxurious purchase. Instead, they decided to raise investment and finally purchased the first crowd-funded island in the world for a cost of $180,000 plus taxes.

The island is Coffee Caye, which lies in the Caribbean and just 15 minutes off the coast of the country Belize. The two men who brought it are Marshall Mayer and Gareth Johnson, the co-founders of the unique ‘Let’s Buy an Island’ crowdfunding campaign.

The island is not massive, nestled in the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System, which is the northern hemisphere’s largest barrier reef. The island’s purchase was made in December 2019. It earlier belonged to a Belizean-Lebanese couple. The island is covered by mangroves and coconut trees.

The co-founders were able to get in over 100 investors who each made a contribution and got a stake in the land. Each share of the island cost around $3,250. To enable investors to get a decent return on their investments, the island is being turned into a tourist hotspot.

Let’s Buy an Island CEO and co-founder Gareth Johnson is a businessman who owns the tour operator firm Young Pioneer Tours (YPT). The UK man is known for arranging trips to unusual destinations including North Korea and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The island has not officially declared itself independent and is still a part of Belize. But its owners have their own flag and constitution. Each investor is part of the island’s democracy and has one vote in the decision-making process. They have plans to come up with a sea wall around the island to keep erosion at bay. 

