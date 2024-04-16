Twitter
Meet woman who built Rs 1000 crore company from zero, became CEO at 24, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Born into a business-oriented family in Mumbai, Devita Saraf is an alumnus of the University of Southern California.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

article-main
Devita Saraf, the chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, stated her professional journey at 24 when she established the Vu Group. Today, Vu Televisions boasts a remarkable revenue of Rs 1000 crore and has successfully sold over 3 million televisions, making it the leading Indian-owned TV brand globally.

In 2020, the Hurun Report recognised Devita Saraf as the wealthiest self-made woman in India under 40. Additionally, she earned a place among Fortune's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in India and was dubbed 'India’s Model CEO' by Forbes.

Born into a business-oriented family in Mumbai, Devita Saraf is an alumnus of the University of Southern California. She is the daughter of Rajkumar Saraf, former chairman of Zenith Computers. Beginning her career at Zenith Computers, she swiftly ascended the corporate ladder, attaining the position of marketing director by the age of 21.

In 2021, Devita Saraf introduced "Dynamite by Devita Saraf," the world's first perfume for women in business, with proceeds from its sales dedicated to supporting charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite encountering initial challenges, her company generated Rs 30 crore in business over the first eight years. Today, Vu Group stands as a Rs 1,400-crore TV manufacturing giant, as reported by Business Today.

Beyond her role as CEO of Vu Group, Devita Saraf is a prominent figure in the realms of fashion and luxury.  Reports estimate Devita Saraf’s net worth to be approximately Rs 1,800 crore. Devita Saraf is a trained Odissi dancer and a member of the international high-IQ Mensa society. 

 

