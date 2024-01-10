Headlines

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.70 lakh crore net worth, daughter has Rs 84,330 crore wealth, donated Rs 3 crore...

This man is Delhi's richest businessman and according to Forbes, he is the third richest man in India. Know his story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

Shiv Nadar is the richest man in Delhi and the third richest person in India. Nadar's net worth is Rs 243,746.70 crore, as per Forbes. Shiv Nadar started HCL with five of his friends in his garage.  When he started to company, it was primarily manufacturing calculators and microprocessors. From there, it became one of India's top IT firms with an annual revenue of over 11.8 billion dollars. 

He led the company for more than four decades and then stepped down as the chairman of the company. His daughter, Roshni Nadar is also one of the richest women in India. The company has expanded to over 60 countries and employs over 222,000 people. 

Shiv Nadar is also one of the leading philanthropists in the country. He has donated 1.1 billion dollars to the Shiv Nadar Foundation.  Shiv Nadar hails from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. Shiv Nadar studied engineering at PSG College of Technology. Nadar also received Padma Bhushan in 2008. 

Shiv Nadar began his career in 1967 with a job at Walchand Group. HCL founded the company in 1976 with an investment of Rs 1,87,000.

In Hurun's 2022 list, Shiv Nadar emerged as India's most generous person. He donated Rs 1161 crore. Which, if calculated on a day basis turns out to be Rs 3 crore in one day. Shiv Nadar's daughter, Roshni is now the chairperson of HCL Technologies. 

