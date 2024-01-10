Headlines

Meet man with Rs 37000 cr net worth who once travelled ticketless in train for 11 hours to drop wife, he is married to

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murty are one of the most-loved couples in India and the two are always giving couple goals by sharing stories about their life. In one instance, the billionaire, who has a net worth of  Rs 37000 crore, recently shared a personal anecdote about traveling without a ticket for 11 hours on a train to drop  Sudha Murty. 

During an interview with CNBC-TV18, the billionaire humourously mentioned his younger days when hormones were "kicking in." Sudha Murty interrupted, denying the notion, but Narayana Murthy continued, explaining that he was in love during that period. 

"That's a different age. But I'm talking of an enduring marriage over a long time. And the beauty in the middle part of that relationship is when you have children. Both partners will have to make the relationship an exciting one by adding whatever masala is needed," the 77-year-old added.

In a recent acknowledgment of a past mistake, Narayana Murthy admitted to keeping Sudha Murty out of the company, recognising her qualifications exceeded his and the other founders.

"I felt that good corporate governance means not getting family into it. Because those days children used to come in and run the company... there used to be a violation of a lot of laws," Murthy told CNBC-TV18.

He explained that, during those days, he was "wrongly idealistic" and believed in avoiding family involvement in the company for the sake of good corporate governance. However, after discussions with philosophy professors, Murthy changed his perspective, understanding that anyone with merit, including family members, should be allowed to join the company through proper procedures. Reflecting on his earlier stance, he attributed it to the environment prevailing at that time.

 

