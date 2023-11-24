Headlines

Meet Delhi man who left high-paying job after MBA degree, later built Rs 59,000 crore company; now his net worth is...

Following his MBA, Sanjeev Bikhchandani was employed as a product executive at GlaxoSmithKline. After a year, he quit that job to focus on his business idea. Together with his friend, he founded Info Edge and Indmark in 1990.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

The key to running any successful business is to focus and work hard on a regular basis. The largest online employment marketplace in India, Naukri.com, was started by Indian businessman Sanjeev Bikhchandani. The success story of this IIM graduate in creating a Rs 59,000 crore company is fascinating and incredibly motivating. 

Who is Sanjeev Bikhchandani?

Born into a middle-class family, son of doctor, Sanjeev Bikhchandani graduated from St Stephen's College in Delhi with a Bachelor of Arts degree, specializing in Economics. After receiving his degree in 1984, he began working at Lintas as an accounts executive.

He spent three years employed there. He quit his work in 1987 and moved to Ahmedabad to complete his PGDM. He graduated from IIM Ahmedabad with an MBA in 1989. Following his MBA, he was employed as a product executive at GlaxoSmithKline. After a year, he quit that job to focus on his business idea. 

At the time, his wife Surabhi was in charge of the household while he launched his business out of a small room.  The first business focused on pharmaceutical trademarks, while the second generated reports and surveys about salaries. He made the decision to part ways with his partner in 1993. In 1995, Sanjeev established Info Edge. 

Sanjeev has previously acknowledged that he feels fortunate that Surabhi was employed at the time and was paid well. The family was able to weather difficult times thanks to her pay because Sanjeev worked for years with almost no income, sometimes taking on two side jobs and teaching to supplement his income.

During the majority of his professional career for more than six years, he essentially received no pay.  While the wife's income was important in the early going, Bikhchandani's establishment of the popular job site Naukri.com in 1997 marked a turning point in his career.

Sanjeev didn't have enough money, so his brother paid for it to be started on a US server. After ten years, the company eventually made a big splash and became the first dot com firm listed in India.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani's net worth

At the moment, Info Edge India's market value is approximately Rs 59,369 crore. Forbes estimates Sanjeev Bikhchandani's net worth to be an astounding $2.3 billion (more than Rs 19,000 crore). Surabhi Bikhchandanai's estimated net worth was given by Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list to be Rs 920 crore.

Other well-known websites like jeevasathi.com, 99acres.com, and shiksha.com are also owned by Bikhchandani's company. It owns stock in companies such as PolicyBazaar and Zomato. In addition, Sanjeev Bikhchandani was a founding member of Ashoka University, a renowned university for liberal arts.

