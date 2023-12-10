Headlines

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 26,690 crore net worth, she runs Rs 35,117 crore company as...

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 26,690 crore net worth, she runs Rs 35,117 crore company as...

The company is known for its brands such as Mochi, Metro and Walkway.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

After building a successful business empire, many billionaire businessmen in India are passing the reign to the next generation. Their children lead the companies as MD, CEO or director. One such person is Farah Malik Bhanji, who is the managing director of the popular multi-brand footwear retailer Metro Brands.

She is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik who is the chairman of the company. It was founded by her grandfather Malik Tejani in 1955 in Mumbai. Farah has led Metro Shoes into the new era of modern retailing. The company is known for its brands such as Mochi, Metro and Walkway.

As of December 8, the market capitalisation of the company was Rs 35,117 crore. Farah is the second of five daughters. His father Rafique has a real-time net worth of Rs 26,690 crore as of December 10. 

Farah has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry. She has been instrumental in reimagining the company for the new age. She began her career in marketing and then grew into revamping the technology roadmap and supply chain of Metro Brands Limited. The company was listed in December 2021. The late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha has a minority stake in Metro Brands.

READ | Meet man who once co-founded $350 mn fund, now runs Rs 65,817 crore company, his net worth is...

She has strong business acumen, attention to detail, and a flair for fashion. Under her leadership, the footwear company has achieved equal growth for the organization as well as its employees. She has been the key personnel in developing relationships with foreign brands such as Clarks, Crocs, and Skechers, as well as creating deep relationships with 250 plus strong vendor base. She helped expand the store network from 100 in 2010 to 598 stores in 136 Indian cities.

