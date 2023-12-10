Meet man who once co-founded $350 mn fund, now runs Rs 65,817 crore company, his net worth is...

He used to work as a finance professional. He got his entrepreneurial break in 2010 when he set up Radiant Life Care.

Several successful businessmen in India started their careers by working for other companies. They later got their entrepreneurial break and subsequently built their multi-dollar business empires. One such person is Abhay Soi, who is the promoter, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare Institute Limited (MHIL).

He used to work as a finance professional. He started his career as a restructuring professional with Arthur Andersen. There, he led their financial restructuring business and was subsequently part of the restructuring practice of E&Y and KPMG.

He now runs MHIL which has a market capitalisation of Rs 65,817 crore as of December 8, 2023. MHIL is India's second-largest listed hospital chain by revenue. According to Forbes, Soi has a real-time net worth of Rs 15,010 crore as of December 10. Soi holds an MBA from European University, Belgium. He is also an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University wherein he earned a Bachelor of Arts.

Soi got his entrepreneurial break in 2010. He took over a struggling 650-bed hospital in Delhi and set up Radiant Life Care with 10 employees. He was the chairman and MD of the company. Radiant was merged with Max in June 2020 and listed two months later. The combined entity has over 3500 beds at 17 locations including 12 hospitals and 5 day care centres.

Before Radiant, Abhay co-founded the USD 350 million Special Situations Private Equity Fund, where he made investments across sectors such as Mining, Financial Services, Agri-processing, Retail, Paper and paperboard manufacturing, textiles and speciality chemicals.