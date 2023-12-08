Headlines

Meet IIM graduate, who started his career as manager, now leads Rs 132000 crore company as...

Business

Meet IIM graduate, who started his career as manager, now leads Rs 132000 crore company as...

Bharat Puri's career has witnessed many achievements during his tenure at leading Indian and Global companies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

IIM graduates are leading many top companies in India and abroad. With their hard work and skills, they were elevated to some top positions in their respective companies. One such person is Bharat Puri, who is leading Pidilite as managing director. Bharat’s association with Pidilite began as an Independent Director of the company in 2008. He has been in his current role since 2015. Pidilite is best known for Fevicol and is India's leading maker of adhesives and sealants. The market capitalization of the company was Rs 1,32,000 crore as of December 2023.

Puri is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. He started his career with Asian Paints in 1982 and rose to the position of General Manager - Sales & Marketing. He then moved to Cadbury in 1998 as Director of Sales and Marketing for Cadbury India.

In 2002, he was appointed Managing Director of South Asia, after which he moved to Singapore in 2006 where he was responsible for Strategy, Marketing and Sales for the Asia Pacific region. His career has witnessed many achievements during his tenure at leading Indian and Global companies. In his last assignment, he was President - Global Chocolate, Gum and Candy Categories at Mondelez International, Zurich with worldwide responsibilities for the growth of these categories.

READ | Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

