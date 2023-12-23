Meet CV Rao, man who built India’s longest bridge, is Chairman of...

It stretches 9.15 km over the Brahmaputra River, and is situated in Assam's Tinsukia District. This historic structure strategically links Dhola to Sadia, close to the border of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, an impressive engineering marvel, is India's longest bridge. It stretches 9.15 km over the Brahmaputra River, and is situated in Assam's Tinsukia District. This historic structure strategically links Dhola to Sadiya, close to the border of Arunachal Pradesh.

Designed to seamlessly connect India's northeast with the rest of the country, this infrastructural masterpiece not only provides all-weather access for civilian transportation but also significantly enhances the Indian Army's capabilities for mobilisation, troop movement, and transporting heavy equipment, including artillery and battle tanks weighing up to 100 tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge and said, “The bridge will open gates for economic growth in the region and bring an economic revolution. We are confident that Eastern and North Eastern India have great aptitude to take the nation to new heights."

Who is the man behind this engineering marvel?

C Visweswara Rao is an acclaimed Indian entrepreneur, and serves as the chairman of Navayuga Engineering Construction Limited. The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge owes its existence to Navayuga, which specialises in civil construction and infrastructure development.

Initially recognised for his contributions to maritime engineering and exporting, Rao expanded his influence into IT and spatial technology sectors.

Described as a proficient leader, his company's bio highlights his proactive approach to challenges, emphasising his willingness to let his work be a testament to his capabilities. With a track record spanning various industries, C Visweswara Rao remains at the forefront, showcasing his dedication and expertise in steering endeavours toward success.

His company has previously been responsible for some iconic projects like the Sundilla barrage, Narmada-Malwa Gambhir Link Project, Dibang-Lohit River Bridge, Krishnapatnam Port, and the Polavaram dam.

How was the bridge named?

Named after the connected villages of Dhola and Sadiya in the Tinsukia district, the bridge is also known as Bhupen Hazarika Setu, honouring the renowned Assamese artist and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika.

The name pays tribute to the cultural significance of the region while highlighting the bridge's role in bridging communities and fostering economic growth.