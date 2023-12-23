Meet CV Rao, man who built India’s longest bridge, is Chairman of...

Headlines

K'taka hijab ban removal: BJP strongly reacts to CM's decision, says raising concern about 'secular nature'

Shah Rukh Khan says he feels more comfortable playing his age, being 'age honest' in Dunki: 'Since I look young...'

Smriti Irani accuses Gandhis of land grabbing in Amethi, says they 'rented 30 acres for...'

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly assaulting wife in Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan says he feels more comfortable playing his age, being 'age honest' in Dunki: 'Since I look young...'

Smriti Irani accuses Gandhis of land grabbing in Amethi, says they 'rented 30 acres for...'

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for allegedly assaulting wife in Noida

Benefits of using electric toothbrush

Health benefits of eating papaya

Tips to increase hemoglobin level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

This man left home at 13, became carpenter, then gangster, his son and bahu are superstars, grandkids are...

Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his 4-year acting break, reveals what prompted it: ‘Mujhe aisa laga main…’

Watch: Netizens slam Vicky Jain for making Ayesha Khan ‘uncomfortable’ in Bigg Boss 17, call him biggest red flag

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet CV Rao, man who built India’s longest bridge, is Chairman of...

It stretches 9.15 km over the Brahmaputra River, and is situated in Assam's Tinsukia District. This historic structure strategically links Dhola to Sadia, close to the border of Arunachal Pradesh.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, an impressive engineering marvel, is India's longest bridge. It stretches 9.15 km over the Brahmaputra River, and is situated in Assam's Tinsukia District. This historic structure strategically links Dhola to Sadiya, close to the border of Arunachal Pradesh.

Designed to seamlessly connect India's northeast with the rest of the country, this infrastructural masterpiece not only provides all-weather access for civilian transportation but also significantly enhances the Indian Army's capabilities for mobilisation, troop movement, and transporting heavy equipment, including artillery and battle tanks weighing up to 100 tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge and said, “The bridge will open gates for economic growth in the region and bring an economic revolution. We are confident that Eastern and North Eastern India have great aptitude to take the nation to new heights." 

Who is the man behind this engineering marvel?

C Visweswara Rao is an acclaimed Indian entrepreneur, and serves as the chairman of Navayuga Engineering Construction Limited. The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge owes its existence to Navayuga, which specialises in civil construction and infrastructure development. 

Initially recognised for his contributions to maritime engineering and exporting, Rao expanded his influence into IT and spatial technology sectors. 

Described as a proficient leader, his company's bio highlights his proactive approach to challenges, emphasising his willingness to let his work be a testament to his capabilities. With a track record spanning various industries, C Visweswara Rao remains at the forefront, showcasing his dedication and expertise in steering endeavours toward success.

His company has previously been responsible for some iconic projects like the Sundilla barrage, Narmada-Malwa Gambhir Link Project, Dibang-Lohit River Bridge, Krishnapatnam Port, and the Polavaram dam.

How was the bridge named?

Named after the connected villages of Dhola and Sadiya in the Tinsukia district, the bridge is also known as Bhupen Hazarika Setu, honouring the renowned Assamese artist and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika. 

The name pays tribute to the cultural significance of the region while highlighting the bridge's role in bridging communities and fostering economic growth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

Gautam Gambhir reacts to Sanju Samson’s ton in IND vs SA decider, says ‘century marks beginning of his…'

No need to panic, state fully prepared: Maharashtra Health minister on new Covid sub-strain

Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE