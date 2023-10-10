Meet chairman with Rs 1,20,700 crore wealth, Table Tennis champion, who featured in Hurun India Rich List 2023

Niraj Bajaj played sports for India before earning a name for himself in business. Between 1970 and 1977, Niraj Bajaj competed for seven years on the national table tennis team, the final four of which he captained.

Niraj Bajaj, who made India extremely proud as a table tennis player, has now been included on the Hurun India Rich List 2023 as a business magnate in charge of one of nation's largest empires. The 69-year-old, who has wealth valued at Rs 1,20,700 crore, is ranked 10th on the list.

Niraj Bajaj serves as the chairman of Bajaj Auto and is one of the promoter-directors of the Bajaj Group. According to the official website, the Bajaj Group has around fifty thousand staff and a market worth of over 4,50,000 crores, establishing it as the third-biggest family-owned company empire in the nation.

In the past three decades, Niraj Bajaj has had a successful career. He was born on October 10th, 1954, and attended the Cathedral and John Connon School. From Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai, he received his B.Com. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.

Niraj Bajaj's credentials

In addition to serving as Chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons, and several other Bajaj Group Companies, Niraj Bajaj is a member of the board of directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bajaj Allianz Life and General Insurance Co. He also serves as Mukand Limited's chairman and managing director.

When the Indian Merchants' Chamber was commemorating its centennial year eleven years ago, Niraj Bajaj served as its president. Additionally, he served as president of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association and the Alloy Steel Producer's Association.

He has received the Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Maharashtra's top sporting honor, the Arjuna Award, India's highest honor in sports, and the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.

Niraj Bajaj’s net worth and wealth

One of the wealthiest businessmen, Bajaj owns a house in opulent Malabar Hill neighborhood of Mumbai and has a triplex with a sea view. One of the most costly real estate deals this year involved the astonishing purchase of property for Rs 252.5 crore. The 18,008-square-foot triplex, which is spread out over three levels, provides breathtaking views of Mumbai's cityscape and the Arabian Sea.

Niraj Baja deposited a stamp duty of Rs 15.15 crore for the three apartments, as per moneycontrol. There are eight parking spaces, a magnificent pool, and enormous rooms. Niraj Bajaj's current net worth, according to Forbes, is $3.2 billion, or Rs. 26,636 crore.