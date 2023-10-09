Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

Devjyoti Patnaik, an automobile dealer from Odisha, is another person who owns luxurious cars. The billionaire owns 9 superbikes and 45 expensive vehicles. He spent 35 years amassing this collection.

In India, there are a lot of supercar and superbike enthusiasts, including actors, cricketers, and businessmen. All of them have an obsession with having high-end vehicles that enhance style, speed, and the driving experience.

Devjyoti Patnaik, an automobile dealer from Odisha, is another person who owns luxurious cars. The CEO of Jyote Group has worked in the automotive industry for over 35 years, demonstrating his passion for the industry.

The billionaire owns 9 superbikes and 45 expensive vehicles. He spent 35 years amassing this collection, nevertheless. Among other brands, Patnaik deals in Maruti, Audi, TVS, Suzuki, Harley Davidson, and other names. Five different auto brands are distributed by his business.

He founded the business in 1996, and as of 2018, his organization is the owner of 14 dealerships in Odisha, including The Big Bike Hub, an Audi dealership, Maruti dealerships, and Nexa shops. With around 45 supercars and 9 luxury bikes, his garage has an inventory of both luxury and utility vehicles.

Devjyoti Patnaik's luxurious car collection

Every automobile enthusiast's fantasy comes true with a Lamborghini, one of the world's fastest supercars. The most expensive variant in the Aventador series is the Lamborghini Aventador S, which costs Rs 5.01 crore.

The vehicle's 6.5-liter V12 engine generates a whopping 690 Nm of peak torque in addition to 740 horsepower of power. In under 2.8 seconds, the automobile can reach 200 kmph. Patnaik owns this, one of Lamborghini's premium models.

He added a new Lamborghini Urus to his extensive collection of expensive vehicles. The five-seater vehicle is equipped with a 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 motor that has a maximum output of 850 Nm of peak torque and 641 Bhp of peak horsepower. The vehicle has an 8-speed automatic transmission. Its cost ranges from Rs. 3.15 Crore to Rs. 3.43 Crore.

The businessman frequently uses a Bentley Lying Spur, according to Cartoq. According to Cartoq, he utilizes it for his everyday travel. Amazingly, the car costs Rs 3.41 crore. The four-door, luxurious vehicle has a v12 engine with 600 horsepower. The vehicle's 6.0-litre W12 engine produces a maximum output of 635PS and a maximum torque of 900 Nm.

Patnaik also owns a Mini Cooper, a high-end car with a retro feel. Car prices range from Rs 34.77 to Rs 43.90 lakh. Given that Patnaik owns an Audi dealership, he also has Audi A8 customized. Additionally, he owns the premium SUV Audi Q8, which has a starting price of Rs 98.98 Lakh.

According to Cartoq, Patnaik owns two Aston Martin super-luxury vehicles in his collection. In addition to these pricey vehicles, Patnaik also owns a Mahindra Thar, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Harley Davidson, and other vehicles.