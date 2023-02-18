Meet C Vijayakumar, HCL Tech’s CEO whose salary is around 10 times Mukesh Ambani's 2020 pay; check his earnings

HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar

HCL Technologies Ltd CEO C Vijayakumar is ranked as the highest paid top executive of IT firms in India as his total earning was USD 16.52 million (Rs 131.08 crore), including LTI (long-term incentive), last year.

According to HCL’s annual report, Vijayakumar was paid USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year.

It is to be noted that Vijayakumar was named as the managing director on July 20, 2022 after HCL founder Shiv Nadar decided to step down from this senior post.

Vijayakumar joined HCL, which has offices across the world, in 1994. Before becoming the CEO, Vijayakumar worked in several positions in the HCL. He is currently also a Board Member of the US-India Business Council.

Vijayakumar was born in Tamil Nadu and he did his schooling from ‘The Lawrence School’ in Lovedale, Ooty. Vijayakumar has completed her graduation in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology, Tamil Nadu. He currently resides in New Jersey, US.

Vijayakumar was named as the Best CEO of the Year, 2020 in IT/ITES Industry by Business Today.