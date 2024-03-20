Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Crafted by the distinguished architectural firm Perkins&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia stands tall as a 27-storey residential tower situated on Altamount Road in South Mumbai.

Antilia, the renowned residence of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, is a striking symbol of luxury and architectural brilliance in the heart of Mumbai. With an estimated value reaching Rs 15,000 crore, it is India's most expensive residential property.

Spanning an impressive 4,00,000 square feet, the tower houses top-notch amenities. It has a grand theater, rejuvenating spa, extensive swimming pool, cutting-edge health centre, swift elevators, unique snow room, capacious garage accommodating over 160 vehicles and three helipads. Notably, its robust construction is designed to withstand earthquakes measuring up to eight on the Richter Scale.

Founded in 1935, Perkins&Will is a distinguished interdisciplinary architecture and design firm rooted in the belief that design holds the transformative power to enhance lives.

Meanwhile, Leighton Asia, a leading construction contractor in the Asia-Pacific region, forms part of the esteemed CIMIC Group—a renowned Australian entity specialising in project development and contracting. With its headquarters in Hong Kong, Leighton Asia boasts over 45 years of operational excellence across Asia, encompassing regions like Macau, Singapore, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia.