Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

Delhi HC seeks ED response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summons issued to him

Do astronauts get headaches in space? know here

Tips to reduce sugar consumption

Tips to build confidence in kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

Meet actress who started working at 5, could not go to school, quit acting at peak of career to marry..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Crafted by the distinguished architectural firm Perkins&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia stands tall as a 27-storey residential tower situated on Altamount Road in South Mumbai.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Antilia, the renowned residence of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, is a striking symbol of luxury and architectural brilliance in the heart of Mumbai. With an estimated value reaching Rs 15,000 crore, it is India's most expensive residential property.

Crafted by the distinguished architectural firm Perkins&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia stands tall as a 27-storey residential tower situated on Altamount Road in South Mumbai. Spanning an impressive 4,00,000 square feet, the tower houses top-notch amenities. It has a grand theater, rejuvenating spa, extensive swimming pool, cutting-edge health centre, swift elevators, unique snow room, capacious garage accommodating over 160 vehicles and three helipads. Notably, its robust construction is designed to withstand earthquakes measuring up to eight on the Richter Scale.

Founded in 1935, Perkins&Will is a distinguished interdisciplinary architecture and design firm rooted in the belief that design holds the transformative power to enhance lives.

Meanwhile, Leighton Asia, a leading construction contractor in the Asia-Pacific region, forms part of the esteemed CIMIC Group—a renowned Australian entity specialising in project development and contracting. With its headquarters in Hong Kong, Leighton Asia boasts over 45 years of operational excellence across Asia, encompassing regions like Macau, Singapore, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Meet superstar, who left police job, gave back-to-back superhit films, bought haunted bungalow, his life changed when...

MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement